TVS Announces Up To 20% Off On Their Riding Gear

The concept of gearing up every time you get on your bike is relatively new to India when compared to the western biking culture. This is mainly because, for a long time in India, motorcycles were seen as vehicles meant merely for short commutes. Most Indian motorcycles had low engine capacity, and without much power in our bikes, we never understood the need to gear up properly. But now that we have a host of performance motorcycles available in our country, the importance of riding gears has grown many folds.

There are many riding gear manufacturers available today but when it comes to automobile manufacturer-backed riding gear, the list is pretty short. One such company is TVS who has always focused on providing exactly what a modern Indian biker needs and they also have their own line-up of riding gears which operate under their subsidiary named TVS performance gear.

If you have ever thought of getting yourself riding gear by TVS, this might be the best time because they are offering up to 20% off on their products. The offer can be availed by applying the coupon code ‘MER20’ while adding the item to your cart. Apart from proper riding gear, they also have a complete line-up of urban gear which include t-shirts, caps, bags, sunglasses, casual boots, urban pants and rainwear.

The riding gear is competitively priced and includes helmets, riding jackets, riding pants, riding boots and riding gloves. One good look at their details and respective pricing and you would know that they fare quite well compared to the other riding gears available in the same price bracket. The helmets are ISI and DOT certified and as we said earlier, are priced very competitively so the notion that manufacturer certified riding gears cost a lot more than the regular ones, takes a back seat in TVS’ case. There are two variants of riding jackets available. Level 1, as the name suggests, comes with level 1 CE protectors on elbows and shoulders while the Level 2 jacket provides level 2 protection in the same regard.

Whether you want to opt for riding gear or TVS’ urban gear, this is probably the best time. In what came as great news for TVS owners, the company recently announced the extension of warranty and free service period owing to the constantly evolving situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers who had the free service of their vehicles due between March and April 2020 and was redeemable till June 2020, can now avail it till 31 July 2020.

Also, for vehicles that had their warranty expiring between 1 March and 30 April 2020, which was redeemable till June 2020, is now extended to 31 July 2020. This news comes in the midst of the rising number of Covid-19 infected cases.

While businesses and manufacturing slowly resume after the countrywide lockdown, TVS says that it continues to remain a customer-centric company and has announced service support to all TVS customers. While the industry is gradually getting back to normalcy with the lockdown removed from around the country, the economy and overall sentiment still remain sluggish.