Kawasaki Ninja 300 Spare Parts Get A Humongous Price Cut

Launched last year at a price of under INR 3 lakh, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now easy on the pockets to maintain too. The reduction in price was a result of localisation of parts, which are now available at a price which will make you rub your eyes in disbelief.

For instance, prices for the left and right side cowls, which were earlier priced at INR 52,280, are now priced at INR 5,270! For the kind of roads, we ride our motorcycles on, if you manage to damage the wheel assembly, where it earlier would set you back by INR 44 K and INR 48 K for the front and back wheel respectively, it now costs INR 5,920 and INR 7,330. Not just these, but regularly replaced components have witnessed a massive price reduction, which should now make it easy on your pockets to own and run a Ninja 300.

Powering the motorcycle is a 296 cc, DOHC, 8-valve, liquid cooled, parallel-twin engine which cranks out 39 PS @ 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm @ 10,000 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Tipping the scales at 179 kilos, the Ninja 300 is built upon a Diamond-type frame and gets conventional forks up front and a monoshock at the back to handle suspension duties. Braking is a via a 290 mm front disc brake, while at the back, there’s a 220 mm disc. Both units are governed by an ABS system which happens to be the smallest in the World. In terms of features, the Ninja 300 does get an Assist & Slipper clutch along with a semi-digital instrument console.

This development makes the entry-level twin-cylinder segment in India really competitive after the RE twins were launched at tantalising prices. In any case, all this only translates into a wider choice of options for the avid motorcyclist. We hope Yamaha too follows suit and brings the R3’s prices to a point where its asking price isn’t a turn off for potential buyers who really love the motorcycle for what it is.