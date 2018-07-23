Tech Spec Comparo: BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha YZF-R3 vs Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs TVS Apache RR310

BMW Motorrad introduced its new G 310 duo in the Indian market at relatively steep prices. The G 310 R roadster and the dual purpose G 310 GS were priced at INR 2.99 lakh and INR 3.49 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively. So with the prices out, where does the BMW G 310 R stands against the competition? We compared the technical specifications and prices of the BMW G 310 R against its rivals (and the TVS Apache RR310) to find out!

Model BMW G 310 R KTM 390 Duke Yamaha YZF-R3 Kawasaki Ninja 300 TVS Apache RR310 ENGINE Displacement and Type 313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse inclined, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl 321cc liquid-cooled parallel twin 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl 296cc, Liquid-cooled, Parallel Twin, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl 312.2cc, Single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, reverse inclined engine Power (PS) 34 @ 9,500 RPM 43.5 @ 9,000 RPM 42 @ 10,750 RPM 39 @ 11,000 RPM 34 @ 9,700 RPM Torque (Nm) 28 @ 7,500 RPM 37 @ 7,000 29.6 @ 9,000 RPM 27 @ 10,000 RPM 27 @ 7,700 RPM Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed Clutch Type Wet, Multiplate Wet, Multiplate, Power Assisted Slipper Clutch Wet, Multiplate Wet, Multiplate with Slipper Clutch Wet, Multiplate DIMENSIONS Length x Width x Height (mm) 1,988 x 896 x 1,227 2,002 x 838 x 1,274 2,090 x 720 x 1,135 2,015 x 715 x 1,100 2,001 x 786 x 1,135 Wheelbase (mm) 1,374 1,357 1,380 1,405 1,365 Ground clearance (mm) 165 185 160 135 180 Seat Height (mm) 785 830 780 785 810 Fuel Tank (Litres) 11 13.5 14 17 11 Wet Weight (kg) 158.5 163 173 179 169.5 CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION Frame Type Tubular steel with bolt on rear frame Steel trellis frame Diamond Diamond Tubular steel with bolt on rear frame Front Suspension 41mm Upside Down 43mm Upside Down 41mm Conventional Telescopic 37mm Conventional Telescopic 41mm Upside Down Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock BRAKES AND TYRES Brakes Front 300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper 320mm Single disc, Four-piston radial fixed calliper 298mm Single disc with 2 piston caliper 290mm Single petal disc with two piston caliper 300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper Brakes Rear 240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper 230mm Single Disc,

Single-piston floating calliper 220mm Single disc, single-piston calliper 220mm Single petal disc, two piston caliper 240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper ABS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Tyre size Front 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 Tyre size Rear 150/60 R17 150/60 R17 140/70 R17 140/60 R17 150/60 R17 Tyres Michelins Pilot Street Radials Metzeler Sportec M5 Metzeler Sportec M5 IRC Roadwinner Michelins Pilot Street Radials Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 2.99 lakh Rs 2.38 lakh Rs 3.48 lakh Rs 2.98 lakh Rs 2.23 lakh

The KTM continues to lead the segment by a mile and still is the most value for money motorcycle. It packs most number of horses, features tons of electronics including a full TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity and ride-by-wire, and still retails for just INR 2.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Of course, the TVS Apache RR310 is the most affordable motorcycle in this comparison, and we were absolutely awestruck with the overall package but the Austrian pocket rocket is just too good to fall behind.

Even in terms of performance, the KTM 390 Duke is the most powerful motorcycle in this comparison, closely followed by the Yamaha YZF-R3 in the second spot. The Kawasaki finishes third while the BMW G 310 R and TVS Apache RR310, with the same engine, finish fourth.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki recently announced a price cut for its locally produced Ninja 300, bringing its twin-cylinder offering at a much affordable price tag. In fact, it’s INR 1,000 cheaper than the BMW G 310 R which makes the competition even more stiffer for the Indo-German roadster.