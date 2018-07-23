Trending:
New BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched In India
Tech Spec Comparo: BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Yamaha YZF-R3 vs Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs TVS Apache RR310

BMW Motorrad introduced its new G 310 duo in the Indian market at relatively steep prices. The G 310 R roadster and the dual purpose G 310 GS were priced at INR 2.99 lakh and INR 3.49 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively. So with the prices out, where does the BMW G 310 R stands against the competition? We compared the technical specifications and prices of the BMW G 310 R against its rivals (and the TVS Apache RR310) to find out!

But first, check out the detailed walkaround video of the new BMW G 310 R:

ModelBMW G 310 RKTM 390 DukeYamaha YZF-R3Kawasaki Ninja 300TVS Apache RR310
ENGINE
Displacement and Type313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse inclined,  4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl321cc liquid-cooled parallel twin 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl296cc, Liquid-cooled, Parallel Twin, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valves/ cyl312.2cc, Single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, reverse inclined engine
Power (PS)34 @ 9,500 RPM43.5 @ 9,000 RPM42 @ 10,750 RPM39 @ 11,000 RPM34 @ 9,700 RPM
Torque (Nm)28 @ 7,500 RPM37 @ 7,00029.6 @ 9,000 RPM27 @ 10,000 RPM27 @ 7,700 RPM
Transmission6-speed6-speed6-speed6-speed6-speed
Clutch TypeWet, MultiplateWet, Multiplate, Power Assisted Slipper ClutchWet, MultiplateWet, Multiplate with Slipper ClutchWet, Multiplate
DIMENSIONS
Length x Width x Height (mm)1,988 x 896 x 1,2272,002 x 838 x 1,2742,090 x 720 x 1,1352,015 x 715 x 1,1002,001 x 786 x 1,135
Wheelbase (mm)1,3741,3571,3801,4051,365
Ground clearance (mm)165185160135180
Seat Height (mm)785830780785810
Fuel Tank (Litres)1113.5141711
Wet Weight (kg)158.5163173179169.5
CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION
Frame TypeTubular steel with bolt on rear frameSteel trellis frameDiamondDiamondTubular steel with bolt on rear frame
Front Suspension41mm Upside Down43mm Upside Down41mm Conventional Telescopic37mm Conventional Telescopic41mm Upside Down
Rear SuspensionMonoshockMonoshockMonoshockMonoshockMonoshock
BRAKES AND TYRES
Brakes Front300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper320mm Single disc, Four-piston radial fixed calliper298mm Single disc with 2 piston caliper290mm Single petal disc with two piston caliper300mm Single disc, radially mounted 4-piston caliper
Brakes Rear240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper230mm Single Disc,
Single-piston floating calliper		220mm Single disc, single-piston calliper220mm Single petal disc, two piston caliper240mm Single disc, single-piston caliper
ABSYesYesYesYesYes
Tyre size Front110/70 R17110/70 R17110/70 R17110/70 R17110/70 R17
Tyre size Rear150/60 R17150/60 R17140/70 R17140/60 R17150/60 R17
TyresMichelins Pilot Street RadialsMetzeler Sportec M5Metzeler Sportec M5IRC RoadwinnerMichelins Pilot Street Radials
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)Rs 2.99 lakhRs 2.38 lakhRs 3.48 lakhRs 2.98 lakhRs 2.23 lakh

The KTM continues to lead the segment by a mile and still is the most value for money motorcycle. It packs most number of horses, features tons of electronics including a full TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity and ride-by-wire, and still retails for just INR 2.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Of course, the TVS Apache RR310 is the most affordable motorcycle in this comparison, and we were absolutely awestruck with the overall package but the Austrian pocket rocket is just too good to fall behind.

Watch the video review of the KTM 390 Duke below

Even in terms of performance, the KTM 390 Duke is the most powerful motorcycle in this comparison, closely followed by the Yamaha YZF-R3 in the second spot. The Kawasaki finishes third while the BMW G 310 R and TVS Apache RR310, with the same engine, finish fourth.

Watch the most detailed video review of the TVS Apache RR310 below

Meanwhile, Kawasaki recently announced a price cut for its locally produced Ninja 300, bringing its twin-cylinder offering at a much affordable price tag. In fact, it’s INR 1,000 cheaper than the BMW G 310 R which makes the competition even more stiffer for the Indo-German roadster.

BMW G 310 R (K03) white