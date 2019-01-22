Renault India Celebrates Republic Day By Setting Up Three-Day Long Service Camp

Renault India has announced a nationwide Republic Day Celebration Camp for its customers. As part of the national celebration, a three-day long ‘Service Camp’ would be conducted from Jan 22nd to Jan 25th at all Renault service facilities across India. During these three days, customers visiting Renault’s service centres will get a complimentary and comprehensive service car checkup from Renault India’s team of expert technicians, along with a host of additional benefits.

Customers can avail of a Special price on Renault Assured car insurance renewal, 15% discount on Labour & Value Added Services, 10% discount on select parts and accessories, 10% discount on Road Side Assistance (RSA) Enrolment and a complimentary car top wash. In addition to these comprehensive car check-up facilities, interesting customer engagement activities will be organized at the workshops too. The objective of organizing the Republic Day Celebration Camp is to ensure optimal performance of the cars, which is imperative during the winter season. The service camp offers Renault owners a car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India, enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car.

The French carmaker has been making efforts to create a strong after-sales environment for their products in India. Earlier, Renault introduced a Category First Warranty – 4 years or up to 100,000 KM (whichever is earlier) along with Roadside assistance on the youngest member of their car portfolio – The Renault KWID. The manufacturer has been testing a new MPV which should be launched by the end of this year. There is still no word as by when the new Duster will be announced for India. The product has a strong recall, is robust, popular and still sells in good numbers. However, it is now dated and Renault would do good to get an upgrade at the earliest. We’ll get you any updates if they come floating by, until then, stay tuned!