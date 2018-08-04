Official: New Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched In India; Early Birds Get Warranty Benefit

India Kawasaki has announced the launch of the all new Ninja 300 in the Indian market. The all new Ninja 300 comes with front and rear Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) along with new colours and graphics. As a part of India Kawasaki’s expansion plan, the all new Ninja 300 also gets locally produced parts. The all new Ninja 300 ABS is available in two colour options namely lime green/ebony and candy plasma blue. The price of the new Ninja 300 with ABS is INR 298,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Ninja 300 is equipped with a liquid-cooled strong parallel twin cylinder, DOHC and 8 valves engine like other models of Ninja series. The new high-tensile steel frame adds to the chassis stability and the assist & slipper clutch, based on racing technology, acts as both a back-torque limiter and self-servo mechanism that enables a lighter clutch lever pull.

Apart from aggressive styling, the dual headlights like Ninja ZX-10R and wheel design like Ninja ZX-14R indicates styling package is directly related to bigger Ninja supersport models.

Speaking on the occasion, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said that as per Kawasaki’s product portfolio, Ninja 300 is entry level sports bike. The Company has observed that customers start with Ninja 300 and then upgrade to the next class. Therefore, Ninja 300 happens to be the bestselling product in India because of affordable price.

He further added that India Kawasaki Motors has just started localizing for Ninja 300 ABS as a part of its expansion plan. Initiatives like “Make In India” have also been encouraging factors in increasing localization. The localization gives India Kawasaki Motors a benefit to set a very competitive price, because of which the Company can offer many new customers an opportunity to enjoy its product and also start experiencing fun of supersports riding.

Customers doing pre-booking will be given “3 years of unlimited mileage warranty offer” on the new Ninja 300 ABS. This offer will be discontinued without any prior intimation in order to give a worthy benefit to early birds. The bookings are open and customers can visit their nearest showroom for booking.