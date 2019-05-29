Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS Gets Two New Colour Options

Kawasaki India recently announced the addition of two new colours for its best-selling bike, the Ninja 300. The new Ninja 300 ABS will now be offered in ‘Lime Green’ and ‘Metallic Moon Dust Grey’, while the prices will remain unchanged. These new paint schemes will not only increase the appeal of the new 2019 Ninja 300 facelift but will also add a collection of new colours in the Kawasaki line-up. Prices for the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS start from INR 2,98,000 (ex-showroom, India).

In terms of features, the Ninja 300 gets an assist and slipper clutch and acts as both, a back-torque limiter and a self-servo mechanism that enables a lighter clutch lever pull. The other premium features which are fitted on the Ninja 300 are; a new highly-detailed multi-functional instrument cluster, an improved heat management technology, a race-inspired windshield and a fine atomising set of injectors and dual-throttle valves.

The motorcycle is powered by a 296cc, DOHC, 8-valve, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces about 39 PS of power at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm, and mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike weighs 179 kilos, as it makes use of high-tensile steel for its Diamond-type frame to improve the chassis’ stability. Suspension duties are handled by a set of conventional forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are carried out by a 290 mm disc brake at the front, and a 220 mm disc at the back. Both these disc brake units are governed by one of the smallest ABS systems in the world.

The new Ninja 300 ABS has drawn inspiration from the winner of the WSBK (World SuperBike) championship winner, the Ninja ZX-10R. To provide a genuine experience to its customers, Kawasaki has made many technological and aesthetical changes to the bike, besides making it more affordable by localising certain components. This, in turn, has resulted in prices of some vital spares coming down, which makes the ownership experience more pocket-friendly. The Ninja 300 competes against the Yamaha R3, which has been upgraded internationally with minor updates and a new fascia. It is expected to be launched in India this year.