Maruti Suzuki To Harness The Power Of The Sun At Their Gurugram Plant

Taking an effort to make the world a better place to live in and also meet its tremendous energy needs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, took an important step to harness Solar Power. The company has laid the foundation of a 5 MW Solar Power plant at the Gurugram facility. The captive Solar Power plant is expected to be commissioned in FY 2019-20. As a unique feature, the photovoltaic solar panels of this carport style solar power plant will work as a roof at the new car parking area. So not only will the company benefit from green and clean energy, but also, its cars shall remain shielded from the elements on the outside. This investment of INR 240 Million will help the company offset CO2 emissions to the tune of over 5,390 tonnes annually, for the next 25 years.

Maruti Suzuki is no stranger to solar power plants, this being the second set up by the company. Maruti Suzuki’s 1st solar plant was set up in 2014, at their Manesar plant. Built with a capacity of 1 MW, the plant was further expanded to 1.3 MW in the year of 2018. Apart from harnessing the power of the sun, the company also took a huge number of other energy-saving steps, which are listed below

Installation of solar rooftop plants (3×14.5 kW) to provide LED street lighting at Rohtak R&D facility and Gurugram plant

Installation of variable refrigerant flow air-conditioners at Rohtak facility

Improvement in efficiency in the power plant at Gurugram, by optimizing combustion air in Gas turbines

Reducing power losses by optimizing the number of transformers and its capacity in Gurugram plant

Installation of Variable frequency drive (VFD) in Chiller Water circulation pumps, UF & RO spray pumps and Air Compressors in Manesar to reduce energy consumption

Installation of energy-efficient drives and pumps in Dough Kneader Machine (Gurugram) and water pumps (Manesar) respectively

Use of energy-efficient LED lighting in Gurugram, Manesar and R&D Centre at Rohtak

Talking about this new initiative, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Solar energy is abundant, versatile and efficient. This Solar Power initiative is in line with the Company’s philosophy to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower CO2 emissions. Through this solar power plant facility, we will harness renewable energy for our business needs over the next 25 years. Maruti Suzuki is committed to expanding its environment care initiatives in products, in manufacturing processes and in business operations.”