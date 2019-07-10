Kawasaki Mumbai Is Offering Mouth Watering Deals On Select Models

A couple of years ago, sports bikes were quite a rare sight on the streets of India. High taxes and duties meant that not many people would buy them. Apart from paying up the extra amount in taxes, customers did not have the best after-sales support for their rather expensive machines. The times have changed now, not only have duties and taxes become more affordable, major bike makers have started building or assembling their exotic bikes in the country. Dealerships too have been on the rise, providing incredible sales and aftersales experiences. Moreover, offers like the one you would read about ahead, further encourage people to go ahead and get the bike of their dreams.

The Mumbai dealership of leading Japanese sportsbike company Kawasaki has just posted an interesting offer on their Instagram account. This dealership is offering a 0% interest scheme on select models of Kawasaki for a limited time period. The Kwackers included in the 0% interest scheme are the Ninja 400, the Vulcan 650 S, the Z650, the Ninja 650, the Versys 650 and the mighty Ninja 1000. It is interesting to note that the 0% offer is applicable on all 650 cc engine powered Kawasaki bikes. However, if the bike of your dreams is not on the list, fret not, the dealership is also offering benefits of up to INR 47,000 on other Kawasaki motorcycles. One can call or get in touch with these guys on social media to find out more about these offers.

Talking about Kawasaki, the company recently revealed a new limited edition colour scheme for the Ninja 1000 sports tourer. One of the most affordable litre-class motorcycles in our market, the Ninja 1000 now comes in a shade of ‘Metallic Matte Fusion Silver’. This bike would be limited to a total of 60 units all over India, each retailing for INR 9.99 Lakh, ex-showroom. The Ninja comes equipped with a 1043cc in-line 4-cylinder engine which is tuned to send 140 bhp of power @ 10,000 rpm and 111Nm of torque @ 7,300 rpm. Apart from the Ninja 1000, the Japanese manufacturer also updated the entry-level Ninja 300 sports bike with new colours, ‘Lime Green’ and ‘Metallic Moon Dust Grey’. This motorcycle retails for INR 2,98,000, ex-showroom, making it the most affordable motorcycle in the Kawasaki family.