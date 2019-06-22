Kawasaki Z250 Taken Off Kawasaki India Website

The entry-level ‘Z’ model in the Kawasaki stable, the Z250 has been taken off from the official Indian website of Kawasaki. With very low sales, it seems that the Japanese bike maker has taken this model off the market, making the Z650 the new ‘entry-level’ model in the Z line up. The naked roadster styled motorcycle used a parallel twin, 249cc, four-stroke, liquid cooled motor, generating a healthy 31 horses at 11,000 rpm and maximum twist of 21.5 Nm at 10,000 rpm. This motor had a redline of 13,000 rpm and was indeed happy to rev all the way to the limit. The last known price of the motorcycle was 3.08 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Built around a strong tubular steel frame and box section swing arm, the Z250 came with telescopic shock absorbers in front and a mono-shock unit at the rear and a split seat design. Anchorage duties were done by 290mm petal disc up front and a 220mm petal disc at the rear, however, ABS was not on offer. The lack of ABS could be another reason why the manufacturer was forced to discontinue this model. The fuel tank held 17-litres of the good stuff, offering a decent range, making sure you spent more time on the road and less time at the pump.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS Gets Two New Colour Options

With this model out of the way, Kawasaki could perhaps bring in the Z300 model to the Indian market. The Z250’s sibling, the Ninja 250 too was discontinued to make way for the Ninja 300. With the Z300, Kawasaki would be in a better position to compete with the likes of the BMW G310R, the TVS Apache RR 310 and the relatively new Honda CB300R. Apart from the Z300, international markets also have the Z400 model on offer, which again would be a great bike to support the niche market where people are okay to pay a rather hefty price for a well built, well-done product. Currently, the Ninja 400 is offered in this segment. However, until the brand decides to bring a new entry-level ‘Z’ model, the Z650 remains the most affordable machine in that lineup, followed by the Z900, Z1000 and the Z1000R.