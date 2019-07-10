TVS Launches The Sport Commuter In Sri Lanka

TVS, leading Indian 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler brand, today launched the 100 cc commuter Sport in the Sri Lankan market. This computer delivers an excellent mileage figure in a stylish motorcycle with a new generation of graphics and style. This motorcycle is powered by a 100cc DURALIFE engine that delivers power of 7.8 PS. The engine rotates the rear wheel via a 4-speed gearbox. The inclusion of synchronised braking system makes the commuter a safer package. The motorcycle also comes with an econometer, which helps the rider to ride in an efficient manner. Other features on offer include sporty graphics, long seat, pillion handle, stylish mirrors, 3D Chrome logo with attractive head and tail lamp. The Sport will be offered in a total of 3 shades – Black Blue, Black Red and Volcano Red.

At the launch event, Mr R. Dilip, Senior Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to bring our popular motorcycle TVS Sport to Sri Lanka. The TVS Sport caters to a robust customer base of close to 2.5 million customers globally. In Sri Lanka, where two-wheeler mobility is on a rise, TVS Sport is the ideal motorcycle to traverse long distance with excellent fuel efficiency. The motorcycle is a blend of style and comfort thus making it a complete package for the customers in our key international market, Sri Lanka”.

Adding to that, Mr SV Nana Rau, Director Operations of TVS Lanka said, “We are happy to add the 100cc economy motorcycle TVS Sport to the extensive TVS Lanka product portfolio in Sri Lanka. The motorcycle will be available in over 400 touchpoints across the country with state-of-the-art service and spare facilities. We are confident it will find favour with customers.”

