Kawasaki Mumbai Is Offering A Mouth Watering Deal On The Versys 1000
The newly launched Kawasaki Versys 1000 is one complete package. Offering quite some equipment at a not so high price point, this Kwacker has already made people rush to their nearest dealer to make a deposit. Marking the entry point, in terms of money, in the litre class adventure tourer segment, the Versys 1000 seems to click all the boxes and presents itself as a value for money proposition. Come to think of it, this bike presents itself as a perfect upgrade for riders of the Versys 650, the younger sibling of this bike. Maybe, this is why Anzen Kawasaki in Mumbai is offering a buyback offer to customers with a Versys 650, to upgrade to the bigger, litre class bike.
According to the Instagram post by the dealer, customers can get up to 90% of the ex-showroom price of their old Versys 650 in exchange for a new Versys 1000. Based on the model year of the bike and its condition, customers of a 2018 Versys 650 can obtain a benefit of as much as 90%, owners of the 2017 model year will get as much as 80% and owners of the 2016 model will get 70% of their ex-showroom price. As mentioned in the post, these are indicative prices, to know the actual benefit you will get, feel free to give this dealership a call.
View this post on Instagram
We are now Offering exchange option to all our Versys 650 customers who are upgrading to the New Versys 1000!! Indicative exchange rates on Ex-Showroom prices are as follows : 90% for 2018 Versys 650 80% for 2017 Versys 650 70% for 2016 Versys 650 Prices are subjective to change as per the present condition of the Motorcycle. Get yours. Call 9699368888
Feature packed for the 2019 model year, the Versys 1000 comes with LED illumination, a digital console, an adjustable windscreen, ABS, Traction control, assist and slipper clutch and cruise control. A 40 W power socket has been made available as standard on this bike this time around. The bike gets its power from a 1043cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which generates 120 hp and 102 Nm of torque. The bike comes with an ex-showroom price tag of INR 10.69 Lakh.