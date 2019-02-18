Kawasaki Mumbai Is Offering A Mouth Watering Deal On The Versys 1000

The newly launched Kawasaki Versys 1000 is one complete package. Offering quite some equipment at a not so high price point, this Kwacker has already made people rush to their nearest dealer to make a deposit. Marking the entry point, in terms of money, in the litre class adventure tourer segment, the Versys 1000 seems to click all the boxes and presents itself as a value for money proposition. Come to think of it, this bike presents itself as a perfect upgrade for riders of the Versys 650, the younger sibling of this bike. Maybe, this is why Anzen Kawasaki in Mumbai is offering a buyback offer to customers with a Versys 650, to upgrade to the bigger, litre class bike.

According to the Instagram post by the dealer, customers can get up to 90% of the ex-showroom price of their old Versys 650 in exchange for a new Versys 1000. Based on the model year of the bike and its condition, customers of a 2018 Versys 650 can obtain a benefit of as much as 90%, owners of the 2017 model year will get as much as 80% and owners of the 2016 model will get 70% of their ex-showroom price. As mentioned in the post, these are indicative prices, to know the actual benefit you will get, feel free to give this dealership a call.

Also Read: Deliveries of the Track Ready Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Commence

Feature packed for the 2019 model year, the Versys 1000 comes with LED illumination, a digital console, an adjustable windscreen, ABS, Traction control, assist and slipper clutch and cruise control. A 40 W power socket has been made available as standard on this bike this time around. The bike gets its power from a 1043cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which generates 120 hp and 102 Nm of torque. The bike comes with an ex-showroom price tag of INR 10.69 Lakh.