Hyundai Enters The Race for the 2019 Urban Car of the Year with the New Santro

Back in 1998, Hyundai entered the Indian market with a very practical hatchback, based on a tallboy design and called it the Santro. For the years to come, the Santro won the hearts of many Indians, making Hyundai one of India’s most popular car maker in the process. That car, however, was discontinued in 2015, leaving a void in the Hyundai line up in India. Hyundai filled this void with the all-new Santro, a car which tries to recreate the magic of its predecessor. Going by the response it has received, the new car seems to have been successful too. As a result, the Santro has become the first Indian car to be nominated for the prestigious World Car Awards and not just that, It has been shortlisted among the top five finalists in the prestigious 2019 World Urban Car category.

Commenting on the mega achievement by All-New Santro, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted and proud with All-New Santro’s nomination in the 2019 World Urban Car category – World Car of the Year Awards (WCOTY). The All-New Santro is a true expression of Hyundai’s technology and design prowess for Make in India for the World. The All-New SANTRO has set a benchmark in the segment bringing a new dimension of modernity to the compact family car with Modern Stylish Tall-Boy Design, New Age Technology, Customer Centric Safety, Comfortable and Premium Cabin, All Round Performance and Peace of Mind. We would like to thank the esteemed World Car of the Year jury members for the recognition and our customers for making Santro the most loved brand not only in India but globally.”

This little hatchback has also bagged 12 Indian awards, making it the most awarded car of the year in India. Powered by a 1.1-litre, 4 cylinder motor, the Santro’s engine generates 68 hp and has 99 Nm of torque. Hyundai also offers a factory fitted CNG variant of the car which uses the same engine but with a small decrease in power (58 hp and 84 Nm). Apart from two fuel options, the Santro also comes with 2 transmission options, a five-speed manual and an in-house developed five-speed AMT. Priced between INR 3.89 Lakh to 5.69 Lakh, Hyundai has already received over 57,000 bookings since launch in October 2018. Below is a quick video, telling you all you need to know about this car, in less than five minutes.