The New Benelli TRK 502X Against its Rivals

With the newly launched TRK 502 bikes being offered from INR 5 Lakh, the bikes can change the middleweight tourer game in our country, if it happens to be promising against its competition. So here we are, comparing the specs of the TRK 502X against the established Kawasaki Versys 650 and the relatively new player, the Suzuki V-Strom ABS for you, to find out if this new bike is worth the hype.

Dimensions

Visually, the bikes offer quite some differences and all three are neat looking machines in their own way, as they say, looks are subjective. The Benelli definitely has a size advantage here when compared to the Versys but the Suzuki offers even more. Despite being short on dimensions, the Versys 650 offers a 21-litre fuel tank.

Length (mm) Width (mm) Height (mm) Wheelbase (mm) Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) Benelli TRK 502X 2,2220 915 1,480 1,505 20 Kawasaki Versys 650 2,165 840 1,400 1,415 21 Suzuki V-Strom ABS 2,275 910 1,405 1,560 20

Engine

All three bikes in this comparison use a twin cylinder engine, while the Kwacker and the Italian use a parallel twin setup, the Suzuki uses a V arrangement. Have a look at the specs below.

Engine Displacement (cc) Cylinder Arrangement Maximum Power (hp) Maximum Torque (Nm) Benelli TRK 502X 500 Parallel Twin 47.5 46 Kawasaki Versys 650 649 Parallel Twin 68 64 Suzuki V-Strom ABS 645 V-Twin 70 60

Chassis, Suspension and Brakes

The TRK 502X uses a sophisticated Trellis frame and even comes with beefy USD forks while the V-Strom on the other side is offered with conventional forks. The Kawasaki is the only bike that comes with an adjustable front shock. The V-Strom also comes with a 3-level traction control system, which the competition does not offer.

Chassis Type Front Suspension Rear Suspension Front brake Rear Brake ABS Benelli TRK 502X Trellis Frame 50 mm USD Mono-shock 320 mm, dual discs 260 mm Yes, Switchable Kawasaki Versys 650 Diamond Frame 41 mm Adjustable USD Mono-shock 300 mm, dual discs 250 mm Yes Suzuki V-Strom ABS Trellis Frame Telescopic Suspension Mono-shock 310, dual discs 260 mm Yes

Okay, so the Benelli may be lacking against the other two bikes in some aspects, but the biggest feather the Italian bike has in its head is the price. Priced at INR 5.4 Lakh, the TRK 502X is more than a lakh cheaper than the Versys 650, which is priced at INR 6.69 Lakh and more than 2 Lakh cheaper than the Suzuki priced at INR 7.46 Lakh. So if you are in the market for a middleweight tourer, the Benelli should definitely be a bike to look out for. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the bike, coming out soon, in the meanwhile, do have a look at our walkaround video of the newly launched bike.