The New Benelli TRK 502X Against its Rivals
With the newly launched TRK 502 bikes being offered from INR 5 Lakh, the bikes can change the middleweight tourer game in our country, if it happens to be promising against its competition. So here we are, comparing the specs of the TRK 502X against the established Kawasaki Versys 650 and the relatively new player, the Suzuki V-Strom ABS for you, to find out if this new bike is worth the hype.
Dimensions
Visually, the bikes offer quite some differences and all three are neat looking machines in their own way, as they say, looks are subjective. The Benelli definitely has a size advantage here when compared to the Versys but the Suzuki offers even more. Despite being short on dimensions, the Versys 650 offers a 21-litre fuel tank.
|Length (mm)
|Width (mm)
|Height (mm)
|Wheelbase (mm)
|Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)
|Benelli TRK 502X
|2,2220
|915
|1,480
|1,505
|20
|Kawasaki Versys 650
|2,165
|840
|1,400
|1,415
|21
|Suzuki V-Strom ABS
|2,275
|910
|1,405
|1,560
|20
Engine
All three bikes in this comparison use a twin cylinder engine, while the Kwacker and the Italian use a parallel twin setup, the Suzuki uses a V arrangement. Have a look at the specs below.
|Engine Displacement (cc)
|Cylinder Arrangement
|Maximum Power (hp)
|Maximum Torque (Nm)
|Benelli TRK 502X
|500
|Parallel Twin
|47.5
|46
|Kawasaki Versys 650
|649
|Parallel Twin
|68
|64
|Suzuki V-Strom ABS
|645
|V-Twin
|70
|60
Chassis, Suspension and Brakes
The TRK 502X uses a sophisticated Trellis frame and even comes with beefy USD forks while the V-Strom on the other side is offered with conventional forks. The Kawasaki is the only bike that comes with an adjustable front shock. The V-Strom also comes with a 3-level traction control system, which the competition does not offer.
|Chassis Type
|Front Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Front brake
|Rear Brake
|ABS
|Benelli TRK 502X
|Trellis Frame
|50 mm USD
|Mono-shock
|320 mm, dual discs
|260 mm
|Yes, Switchable
|Kawasaki Versys 650
|Diamond Frame
|41 mm Adjustable USD
|Mono-shock
|300 mm, dual discs
|250 mm
|Yes
|Suzuki V-Strom ABS
|Trellis Frame
|Telescopic Suspension
|Mono-shock
|310, dual discs
|260 mm
|Yes
Also Read: Kawasaki Mumbai Is Offering A Mouth Watering Deal On The Versys 1000
Okay, so the Benelli may be lacking against the other two bikes in some aspects, but the biggest feather the Italian bike has in its head is the price. Priced at INR 5.4 Lakh, the TRK 502X is more than a lakh cheaper than the Versys 650, which is priced at INR 6.69 Lakh and more than 2 Lakh cheaper than the Suzuki priced at INR 7.46 Lakh. So if you are in the market for a middleweight tourer, the Benelli should definitely be a bike to look out for. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the bike, coming out soon, in the meanwhile, do have a look at our walkaround video of the newly launched bike.