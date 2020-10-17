Kawasaki KLX Series And Versys 650 Being Offered With Special Vouchers

While most of the manufacturers are introducing new products before the festive season commences, some are offering heavy discounts and voucher offers. Talking about 2020, Kawasaki India has introduced a slew of BS6 compliant motorcycles. The Japanese bikemaker is renowned for its diverse portfolio and is expected to launch a few more products in the coming months. Kawasaki is gearing up for the upcoming festive season and has announced special vouchers for some of its offerings.

More details

The ‘Off-road voucher’ can be availed for KLX 110, KLX 140 and KX 100. On the other hand, the ‘Adventure Voucher’ is being offered with the Versys 650 which was recently introduced in its BS6 avatar.

One can directly redeem the voucher at your nearest Kawasaki dealership. The KLX 100 comes with a voucher amount of INR 30,000 while the voucher amount for KLX 140 and KX 100 stands at INR 40,000 and INR 50,000 respectively. Talking about the ‘Adventure voucher’ available with the Versys 650, the voucher amount stands at INR 30,000. Kawasaki introduced ‘Boost Up Vouchers’ with the seven models available under the festive discount, last year. We can expect the Japanese bikemaker to roll out some more offers for its rest of the motorcycles.

Kawasaki KLX140

Talking about the motorcycles now, sold as a CBU in India, the Kawasaki KLX140G is a track/trail only product. The existing equipment on the motorcycle makes it seriously capable off the road, inspiring the rider to take it on a variety of terrain. Powering the Kawasaki KLX140G is an air-cooled engine which eliminates the need for radiators while keeping the chassis slim and lightweight.

The 144cc engine also provides strong torque ideal for learning riders. Full-size wheels help provide more ground clearance on the trail and offer a taller seat height and roomy open ergonomics for taller riders, while still enabling a comfortable reach to the ground. There’s push-button start along with a five-speed gearbox with manual clutch for easy engagement.

Kawasaki Versys 650

On the other hand, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is a hit among motorcyclists who want a decent middleweight ADV-tourer motorcycle that doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket. It is commendable how the Japanese bikemaker has utilized the 650cc platform to spawn different motorcycles catering to the demands of different riders. Kawasaki recently launched the BS6 compliant Versys 650 at an ex-showroom price of INR 679,000/- .

While the previous version used to make 69 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm from its 649 cc parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, the ‘cleaner’ engine makes 66 PS @ 8500 rpm and 61 nm of torque @ 7000 rpm. With long-travel suspension & sporty 17” wheels, plus a slim, upright riding position and its low to mid-range focused Parallel-Twin engine, the new Versys 650 is a sports partner, city friend and mountain road conqueror all in one.

It still makes do with the same semi-digital instrument cluster which used to do the job on its previous iteration. We expected to see the all-new digital 4.3 inch TFT colour instrumentation – a Kawasaki first in the 650cc class, to make an appearance here as well. It gives the cockpit a high-tech, high-grade appearance.