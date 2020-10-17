2021 Honda Forza 750 Revealed

Honda unveiled the Forza 350 in July, this year. Since then, Honda has been teasing the upcoming Forza 750. The Japanese two-wheeler major has finally revealed the details and specifications of its flagship maxi-scooter. The 2021 Forza 750 will be Honda’s fastest Forza scooter. The Forza scooter range comprises of the entry-level Forza 125, followed by the Forza 300 and Forza 350. The upcoming Forza 750 will arrive with Honda’s DNA, along with revised styling, design, long wheelbase, and aggressive looks. The maxi-scooter definitely dominates the roads and is a looker.

The flagship Honda Forza 750 will arrive with a big 750cc parallel-twin engine. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power of 54bhp at 6750 rpm and 69Nm of peak torque at 4750 rpm. It comes paired with an automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT), to deliver a lag-free, sporty performance. Honda claims that this engine can deliver a mileage of up to 33.37kmpl. With its 13.2-liter fuel tank, this scooter will be able to survive for a range of up to 400km on a full tank.

On the performance front, the 2021 Honda Forza 750 maxi-scooter sits on top of a tubular steel frame, aluminum swingarm, 41mm USD forks and radial-mount, four-piston brake calipers. The Forza 750 rides on a 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wheel setup. With the size being, 120/70 at the front and a 160/60 at the rear end.

The Honda Forza 750 will also come with some handy electronic rider aids. These include- a throttle-by-wire system, four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain, and User), Honda Selectable Torque Control, ABS, to name a few. The maxi-scooter also gets a dual-LED headlamp setup along with LED DRLs. The Forza 750 also gets a fully-digital and fully-color instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information to the rider. As per Honda, the Forza 750 has been aerodynamically designed to reduce drag and, thus, help in improving the overall performance and fuel efficiency.

Other key features include- 22-liters of under-seat storage, USB charger for both rider and pillion, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, and Full-LED lighting. There is also a fourth customizable rider mode called User. Additionally, the 2021 Honda Forza 750 will also get a three-stage traction control system.

India has been a very small market for maxi-scooters. Also, Honda has not yet launched the Forza 300, which might arrive by early 2021. That said, we do not expect the Forza 750 to arrive in India at present.