Bajaj Pulsar RS200, NS200 And NS160 Get New Colours

As speculated earlier, Bajaj has added new colour options for its popular Pulsar NS & RS range of motorcycles. While all the motorcycles in this range, including the NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200 remain mechanically unchanged, the new colour options do bring a sense of freshness to their design. These new colour schemes are introduced right before the festive season and it is pretty evident that Bajaj is trying to lure in new customers.

More details

The new colour schemes offer a more contemporary look while also receiving new body graphics, which also add to the overall visual appeal. The updated paint options are complemented by white alloy wheels.

Pricing

The new motorcycles are now offered in two new paint schemes: Burnt Red (Matte finish) and Plasma Blue (Satin finish). Both these new colour schemes further come with white alloy wheels, while the front and rear fenders are now finished in a carbon-fibre texture. The new motorcycles also offer a hot stamping pattern on the seats, adding to its distinctive looks. The Pulsar NS200 is priced at INR 1,31,219 while the Pulsar NS160 is available at INR 1,08,589 (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The RS 200 is the most expensive of the lot and is retailed at INR 1.52 Lakh.

Specifications

The changes are limited to the addition of new paint options and graphics. The mechanical specifications, on the other hand, remain unaltered. The Pulsar NS200 and RS 200 uses a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.13bhp and 18.5Nm. The Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that produces 17.03bhp and 14.6Nm.

Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto said, “The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling. This festive season, we offer discerning motorcyclists an unbeatable combination of sporty responsive performance and eye-catching new looks that reaffirm Pulsar’s market leadership.”

Bajaj Pulsar 125 drum variant

Bajaj Auto recently launched a new variant for its popular bike- Pulsar 125. Just like all other trims, the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat drum variant is also priced at an odd figure of Rs 73,274 (ex-showroom). It comes out as a cheaper option against the already available disc brake version which is priced at Rs 80,218 (ex-showroom). Except for the presence of drum brakes on both the tyres, all other mechanical details remain unchanged in both the bikes. The drum variant of the bike comes with the same sporty split-seats with split grab rails, engine cowl, and graphics like the Pulsar 150 motorcycle. The bike also comes with all other features like the halogen headlamp with twin DRLs, the signature Pulsar fuel tank with shrouds, an engine cowl, and split-style seats. It is available in two color options – Black Red and Black Silver.

As mentioned earlier, there are no mechanical changes to the drum variant. The bike uses the same 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that’s known to produce 11bhp of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The bike comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. On the suspension front, the Pulsar 125 Drum Variant comes equipped with the conventional telescopic front fork and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.