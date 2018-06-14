Kawasaki Announces Track Day For Customers In India

India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) has organised a track day for its customers. The event will be open to all owners having Kawasaki motorcycles with an engine capacity of 900cc or more. The track day will be held on July 14, 208 at the Kari Motor Speedway located in Coimbatore.

Customers who are interested in participating in the Kawasaki track day next month can register at any of the Kawasaki authorised dealerships in India by paying an amount of INR 7,900. The company, which shared the details on their social media channels, also revealed that limited number of seats would be available for the event.

For the event, customers owning models such as the Kawasaki Z900, Z900 RS, Z1000, Z1000R, Versys 1000, Ninja 1000, Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX10-RR, Ninja ZX-14R and Ninja H2 can participate. Meanwhile, it is said that the company will plan another track day for customers who own motorcycles below 900cc. These models include the Z250, Ninja 300, Versys X-300, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Z650, Versys 650, Vulcan S and the Z800.