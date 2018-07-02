Corps of Military Police And TVS Motor Company Celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Indian Army conquered the Kargil Mountains against Pakistan intruders and to commemorate this victory ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ is celebrated each year on 26th July.

As a part of the celebrations, on July 2, 2018 ‘SHWET ASHW’, the elite Motorcycle Display Team of the Corps of Military Police along with TVS Motor Company flagged off a Motorcycle Expedition from Bangalore to Dras. Over a period of 20 days, a team of five army officials will traverse a distance of more than 3,250 kms across eight states in the country. The expedition was flagged off by Major General Sanjeev Narain, AVSM General Officer Commanding Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area from Core of Military Police, Centre and School, Bengaluru.

The ‘SHWET ASHW’ was formed in the year 1952 at CMP Centre & School, Faizabad and was given its name by the then Chief of Army Staff, Late Gen AS Vaidya, MVC and Bar. Since then, the team has performed at various National and International events and has three Guinness Book of World Records to its name.

For the expedition, five experienced riders from the team are participating in the expedition which include one officer and four other ranks from the Corps of Military Police. The team will traverse across the length of the country from Bangalore to Kargil and cover cities such as Belgaum, Pune, Mumbai, Vadodara, Udaipur, Nasirabad, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Manali, Sarchu & Leh, astride the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi 4V Race Edition 2.0. The expedition will conclude on July 24, 2018, at Kargil War Memorial as a part of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ celebrations.

The aim of the expedition is to strengthen the brotherhood, pay homage to the supreme sacrifices made by our martyrs during the Kargil War and enhance the image of the Indian Army to motivate the youth to join this elite organization.