Harley Davidson opens new dealerships in Kochi and Bengaluru, expanding its India network to 22 outlets

Motorcycle culture in India is still on the rise and the premium brands are definitely taking note. Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have now taken another step to strengthen their presence with the opening of two new Harley-Davidson dealerships in Kochi and Bengaluru.
With these additions, the number of full line Harley-Davidson dealerships in India has now reached 22. These outlets will sell the full Harley-Davidson range available in India.
Riders visiting these showrooms will find both imported big bikes and the locally built models developed with Hero MotoCorp.
Some of the motorcycles available include
- Harley-Davidson X440
- Harley-Davidson X440 T
- Premium Harley-Davidson CBU motorcycles
- Recently updated Softail 117 cruiser range
- High end Harley-Davidson CVO models
Both the Kochi and Bengaluru outlets are designed as complete 3S dealerships. This means that customers can purchase motorcycles, service them and obtain spare parts in the same place.
The dealerships will also offer
- Genuine Harley-Davidson accessories
- Community events and rides
- Official Harley-Davidson riding gear and merchandise
- Service and maintenance support
Each new outlet will also run a local chapter of the Harley Owners Group, often known as HOG. This is the brand’s global rider community that brings Harley riders together for rides and events.
With the addition of new dealer chapters in Kochi and Bengaluru, the number of HOG chapters in India has now increased to 33.
To celebrate the launch, both cities are hosting special rides for Harley owners and fans.
- Bengaluru held its inaugural ride on March 1, 2026
- Kochi will host its ride on March 31, 2026
The collaboration between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp has been a significant factor in the expansion of the brand in India. A big part of that growth has been due to the Harley-Davidson X440.
This motorcycle was the first product developed under the partnership and it has helped bring many new riders into the Harley community.
Today the X440 range is available not only through the Harley dealerships but also through a wide network of Hero Premia showrooms.
Important things to know about the current network
- Harley-Davidson full line dealerships in India 22
- 115 Hero Premia Outlets selling X440 range
- 33 Harley Owners Group chapters nationwide
Cities such as Kochi and Bengaluru have a strong riding community, making them perfect locations for Harley-Davidson to expand.
The new dealerships bring the brand closer to more riders while also strengthening the community that has grown around Harley motorcycles in India.