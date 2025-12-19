BMW Motorrad India to Increase Prices by Up to 6% from January 2026

BMW Motorrad India has confirmed that there would be an increase in prices across its range of motorcycles by up to 6 percent from January 1, 2026. The hike will be applicable to all models available for sale in the country, from entry-level bikes to high-end premium bikes.
The company says this decision is not a sudden one. It has been building up for the last few months due to rising costs and currency problems.
According to BMW Group India, the major reason for the rise is the sharp decline of Indian rupee against major global currencies like US dollar and euro. Since many of the motorcycles or components of BMW are imported, the movement of currencies has a direct impact on costs. On top of that, the price of raw materials and the cost of logistics have also been rising steadily.
Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said these pressures have been going on for quite a while now. The price correction is necessary to balance an increase in costs while ensuring business stability and dealer support.
The effect of this hike will be expected to be more noticeable on BMW’s CBU (Completely Built Unit) motorcycles. Imported models are more sensitive to changes in the currency, especially when exchange rates are changing rapidly. However, even locally assembled or manufactured motorcycles are not entirely shielded, as many parts and processes are still dependent on global supply chains.
BMW Motorrad’s India range consists of locally produced models like the G 310 RR and the CE 02 electric scooter. Along with these, the brand sells a lot of premium imports, covering almost every segment:
- Adventure bikes like F 900 GS, F 900 GSA, R 1300 GS and R 1300 GSA
- Performance machines such as the S 1000 RR, S 1000 R, M 1000 RR and M 1000 R
- Cruisers and Retro-styled models including R 12, R 12 nineT and R 18 Transcontinental
- Touring Motorcycles including the R 1250 RT and K 1600 series
- Maxi-scooters, EVs such as C 400 GT and CE 04
To soften the blow to buyers, BMW India Financial Services will continue to offer customised finance options. These include flexible EMIs, reduced interest rates on select models as well as end-of-term plans which make ownership easier.
This revision in price is indicative of a bigger problem for many premium and import-dependent manufacturers in India today. Global uncertainty, rising freight costs and fluctuating exchange rates have made it more difficult to keep a fixed price.
Simple takeaway
If you’re considering buying a BMW Motorrad, December 2025 may be your last chance to buy one at current prices. From January 2026 onwards expect slightly higher price tags.