BMW F 450 RR Teased Ahead Of October 15 Debut!

BMW Motorrad seems to be fired up and has no intention of slowing down, as just a week after unveiling the F 450 R, the German brand has now teased a fully faired motorcycle, widely expected to be called the F 450 RR. This will be the third model based on BMW’s new 450cc platform, joining the F 450 GS adventure bike and the F 450 R roadster.
The motorcycle is set to make its global debut on October 15 at 8:30 PM IST. While BMW has not officially confirmed the name yet, the ‘RR’ badge perfectly fits the company’s sportbike naming convention, and the aggressive styling seen in the teaser leaves little room for doubt.
A Fresh Look for the 450 Family
The teaser gives a fairly clear view of the bike’s silhouette. It features a full fairing, a tall windscreen, side-mounted mirrors, and a sharply sculpted tail section.
Key Design Highlights:
- Full aerodynamic fairing
- Lower, track-focused clip-on handlebars
- Raised windscreen for better wind deflection
- Side-mounted mirrors
- Aerodynamic winglets
- Sharp, upswept rear section
- Lightweight alloy wheels
- Clean underbelly exhaust
The front end seems to sport a different lighting setup compared to the F 450 R. A twin-pod arrangement, reminiscent of the BMW Concept RR, could make its way to the production model.
The fairing also integrates winglets, giving the motorcycle a more aggressive look. Naturally, the riding posture will be much sportier than the upright stance of the F 450 R, as the lower handlebars will lean the rider further forward.
The 420cc Twin-Cylinder Heart
BMW is expected to use the same 420cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that powers the F 450 GS and F 450 R. On the F 450 R, this motor puts out 47-48hp at 8,750rpm and 43Nm of torque at 6,750rpm.
The RR is likely to see similar figures, though BMW might tweak the power delivery to match its track-oriented character. The engine will pair with a 6-speed gearbox. Depending on the variant, the bike is also expected to feature BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch and Shift Assistant Pro.
Hardware and Features
The F 450 RR will share most of its core mechanicals with the F 450 R, including a tubular steel frame, upside-down (USD) front forks, a rear monoshock, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
|Feature
|Expected Specification
|Engine
|420cc parallel-twin
|Power
|Around 47-48hp
|Torque
|43Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Front Wheel
|17-inch
|Rear Wheel
|17-inch
|Front Brake
|310mm disc
|Rear Brake
|240mm disc
|Seat Height
|Around 790mm
|Fuel Tank
|Around 14 litres
|Kerb Weight
|Likely above 175kg
Depending on the chosen variant, the motorcycle could also come loaded with premium gear like adjustable suspension, multiple riding modes, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, a crisp TFT display, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and a bidirectional quickshifter.
India Launch Prospects
Like other models built on this platform, the F 450 RR is expected to be manufactured right here in India at TVS Motor’s plant. An India launch is highly likely in 2027, alongside the F 450 R roadster.
Once it hits the market, the motorcycle will enter the highly competitive sub-500cc fully faired sports bike segment, where it will go head-to-head with rivals like the Aprilia RS 457. All details will be officially revealed on October 15 when BMW pulls off the covers.