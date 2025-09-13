  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Joy Days 2025: BMW Group India Unveils Festive Offers with New Prices and Finance Flexibility Joy Days 2025: BMW Group India...

Joy Days 2025: BMW Group India Unveils Festive Offers with New Prices and Finance Flexibility

News / By / / 3 minutes of reading

4-Point Overview

  • BMW, MINI, and Motorrad models now available at reduced prices post-GST 2.0, effective 22 September 2025.
  • BMW SMART Finance offers bullet plans, balloon payments, assured buyback, and customized EMI solutions.
  • Standard Finance Plans with interest rates starting at 6.75% enhance accessibility.
  • Savings extend across sedans, SUVs, EVs, performance cars, MINI variants, and BMW motorcycles.

Introduction

The festive season is traditionally the time when Indian buyers make big-ticket purchases, and this year BMW Group India has raised the bar with Joy Days 2025. Combining GST 2.0 price reductions with attractive finance options, BMW is ensuring customers enjoy double benefits when purchasing their dream BMW, MINI, or Motorrad product.

A Festive Push with GST 2.0 Price Reductions

BMW has revised prices across its portfolio with reductions up to ₹13.6 lakh. From the entry-level BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to flagship models like the BMW M8 and XM, customers now have a more compelling reason to buy during the season. The MINI range and select Motorrad models also benefit, making premium mobility more accessible.

BMW SMART Finance: Tailored Ownership Experience

To complement these price cuts, BMW is expanding its SMART Finance solutions:

  • Bullet Plan: Lower EMIs for 11 months, with a higher 12th EMI during a month of higher income.
  • Balloon Plan: Reduced EMIs during the tenure with a larger final settlement.
  • Assured Buyback: Protects customers against market depreciation, calculated on ex-showroom price, term, and mileage.

This ensures ownership is financially stress-free, with options aligned to customer needs.

Standard Finance Options

For those who prefer traditional schemes, Standard Finance Plans are available with interest rates as low as 6.75%, depending on the model and loan term. This widens the appeal beyond enthusiasts to practical buyers.

Comprehensive Festive Benefits

  • Direct ex-showroom savings of up to ₹13.6 lakh.
  • Flexible EMI structures suited to diverse income flows.
  • Assured buyback for future-proofing investments.
  • Broader coverage, from luxury sedans and SUVs to electric mobility and performance icons.

Leadership speaks

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said:
“Joy Days is the best time for our valued customers to bring home a BMW or MINI of their dreams. The festive season holds great emotional value as many plan big purchases during this time. To buy your favorite BMW or MINI now is not only a cherished memory but also the ideal moment to benefit from irresistible offers. This year is even more special with the double advantage of Smart Finance offers and GST 2.0 ex-showroom prices reduced by up to ₹13.6 lakh.”

Price Tables

BMW India – Ex-Showroom Prices (₹)
ModelVariantCurrentFrom 22 Sep 25
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe218i M Sport4,690,0004,530,000
218i M Sport Pro4,890,0004,720,000
BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase320Ld M Sport6,530,0006,175,000
330Li M Sport6,390,0006,045,000
330Li M Sport 50 Jahre6,400,0006,055,000
BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase530Li M Sport7,650,0007,235,000
BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase740d M Sport19,290,00018,245,000
740i M Sport18,970,00017,945,000
BMW X1X1 sDrive18i M Sport5,240,0005,060,000
X1 sDrive18d M Sport5,590,0005,215,000
BMW X3X3 xDrive20d M Sport7,830,0007,310,000
X3 xDrive20 M Sport7,630,0007,120,000
BMW X5X5 xDrive30d10,230,0009,550,000
X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro11,500,00010,735,000
X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro11,300,00010,545,000
X5 xDrive 40i10,030,0009,360,000
BMW X7X7 xDrive40i M Sport13,440,00012,545,000
X7 xDrive40d DPE13,440,00012,545,000
X7 xDrive40d M Sport13,840,00012,915,000
BMW iX1 Long WheelbaseiX1 eDrive20L M Sport4,990,0004,990,000
BMW i5i5 M60 xDrive11,950,00011,950,000
BMW iXiX5013,950,00013,950,000
BMW i7i7 eDrive5020,500,00020,500,000
 i7 M7025,800,00025,800,000
BMW M340iM340i xDrive7,820,0007,395,000
 M340i xDrive 50 Jahre7,690,0007,275,000
BMW Z4Z4 M40i9,290,0008,790,000
BMW M2M210,600,00010,025,000
BMW M4M4 Competition16,100,00015,230,000
M4 CS18,900,00017,880,000
BMW M5M520,500,00020,070,000
BMW M8M825,200,00023,840,000
XMXM26,000,00025,455,000
MINI India – Ex-Showroom Prices (₹)
ModelVariantCurrentFrom 22 Sep 25
MINI Cooper SEssential Pack4,620,0004,370,000
Classic Pack5,195,0004,915,000
Favoured Pack5,500,0005,200,000
JCW Pack5,750,0005,440,000
BMW Motorrad – Ex-Showroom Prices (₹)
ModelVariantCurrentFrom 22 Sep 25
BMW G 310 RRStandard305,000281,000
BMW C 400 GTStandard1,175,0001,083,000

Conclusion

BMW Group India has ensured that Joy Days 2025 goes beyond a festive campaign — it’s a comprehensive value offering. Customers gain from a two-fold advantage: significant price reductions through GST 2.0 and personalized finance plans that make luxury ownership more achievable than ever before. By extending these benefits across BMW cars, MINI models, and BMW Motorrad bikes, the brand has widened its festive appeal. For those looking to step into the world of premium mobility, Joy Days 2025 represents the most rewarding opportunity of the year.

Scroll to Top