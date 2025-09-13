Joy Days 2025: BMW Group India Unveils Festive Offers with New Prices and Finance Flexibility

4-Point Overview
- BMW, MINI, and Motorrad models now available at reduced prices post-GST 2.0, effective 22 September 2025.
- BMW SMART Finance offers bullet plans, balloon payments, assured buyback, and customized EMI solutions.
- Standard Finance Plans with interest rates starting at 6.75% enhance accessibility.
- Savings extend across sedans, SUVs, EVs, performance cars, MINI variants, and BMW motorcycles.
Introduction
The festive season is traditionally the time when Indian buyers make big-ticket purchases, and this year BMW Group India has raised the bar with Joy Days 2025. Combining GST 2.0 price reductions with attractive finance options, BMW is ensuring customers enjoy double benefits when purchasing their dream BMW, MINI, or Motorrad product.
A Festive Push with GST 2.0 Price Reductions
BMW has revised prices across its portfolio with reductions up to ₹13.6 lakh. From the entry-level BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to flagship models like the BMW M8 and XM, customers now have a more compelling reason to buy during the season. The MINI range and select Motorrad models also benefit, making premium mobility more accessible.
BMW SMART Finance: Tailored Ownership Experience
To complement these price cuts, BMW is expanding its SMART Finance solutions:
- Bullet Plan: Lower EMIs for 11 months, with a higher 12th EMI during a month of higher income.
- Balloon Plan: Reduced EMIs during the tenure with a larger final settlement.
- Assured Buyback: Protects customers against market depreciation, calculated on ex-showroom price, term, and mileage.
This ensures ownership is financially stress-free, with options aligned to customer needs.
Standard Finance Options
For those who prefer traditional schemes, Standard Finance Plans are available with interest rates as low as 6.75%, depending on the model and loan term. This widens the appeal beyond enthusiasts to practical buyers.
Comprehensive Festive Benefits
- Direct ex-showroom savings of up to ₹13.6 lakh.
- Flexible EMI structures suited to diverse income flows.
- Assured buyback for future-proofing investments.
- Broader coverage, from luxury sedans and SUVs to electric mobility and performance icons.
Leadership speaks
Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said:
“Joy Days is the best time for our valued customers to bring home a BMW or MINI of their dreams. The festive season holds great emotional value as many plan big purchases during this time. To buy your favorite BMW or MINI now is not only a cherished memory but also the ideal moment to benefit from irresistible offers. This year is even more special with the double advantage of Smart Finance offers and GST 2.0 ex-showroom prices reduced by up to ₹13.6 lakh.”
Price Tables
BMW India – Ex-Showroom Prices (₹)
MINI India – Ex-Showroom Prices (₹)
|Model
|Variant
|Current
|From 22 Sep 25
|MINI Cooper S
|Essential Pack
|4,620,000
|4,370,000
|Classic Pack
|5,195,000
|4,915,000
|Favoured Pack
|5,500,000
|5,200,000
|JCW Pack
|5,750,000
|5,440,000
BMW Motorrad – Ex-Showroom Prices (₹)
|Model
|Variant
|Current
|From 22 Sep 25
|BMW G 310 RR
|Standard
|305,000
|281,000
|BMW C 400 GT
|Standard
|1,175,000
|1,083,000
Conclusion
BMW Group India has ensured that Joy Days 2025 goes beyond a festive campaign — it’s a comprehensive value offering. Customers gain from a two-fold advantage: significant price reductions through GST 2.0 and personalized finance plans that make luxury ownership more achievable than ever before. By extending these benefits across BMW cars, MINI models, and BMW Motorrad bikes, the brand has widened its festive appeal. For those looking to step into the world of premium mobility, Joy Days 2025 represents the most rewarding opportunity of the year.