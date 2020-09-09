John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To a Non-Profit Organization

John Abraham, apart from his acting skills and action-packed movies, is a renowned automobile enthusiast. His garage consists of some iconic and exotic beauties. The Bollywood actor not only owns an amazing collection of wheels, but he has also been witnessed many times, enjoying some quality time with his prized possessions. He also owns a Maruti Gypsy, one of the most iconic homegrown SUVs to ever grace our soil. And now, he has donated the same Gypsy to an animal non-profit organisation – Animals Matter To Me (AMTM) India.

More details

He has been associated with the same organization for the past 5 years. AMTM took it to their social media handles to share the same and that goes on to show that not only is he an avid automobile enthusiast, he is an animal lover too.

Animals Matters to Me (AMTM) is a clinical rescue facility for strays & abandoned ownerless animals, birds & reptiles in need of help. They run a shelter cum hospital in Malad, Mumbai and offer services of Adoption, Animal Shelter, Medical Treatment, Sterilisation & Animal Ambulance. They have been feeding over 1200 animals every day since the lockdown began. This drive has proven to be a lifesaver to the stray animals who have been heavily affected by the lockdown.

The organization is now developing a new animal sanctuary in Kolad and the 4×4 SUV will be used at the same sanctuary for rescue operations and medical logistics from Mumbai To Kolad and vice versa. Their Instagram post read, “(For) last 5 years he has been a rock-solid support of AMTM India. His kindness continues. We are super grateful for his kindness as always and we will do our best in the coming years.” The Animal Matter To Me non-profit was founded by a Mumbai-based philanthropist, Ganesh Nayak.

John Abraham’s collection of automobiles

The Gypsy that he has donated was also one of the first vehicles he bought when he first started modelling. But as years went by, his collection of cars and bikes grew bigger and more exotic. The actor also owns a Nissan GTR black edition, otherwise known as ‘The Godzilla’. It has gained its name for its reputation of destroying purpose-built supercar egos, especially if the car has seen some performance upgrades. Before bringing home the Black Edition GTR, Mr Abraham drove around in a Lamborghini Gallardo, which was replaced with the GTR. John is a Bollywood star so he’s got to have a long list of parties he must go to, for which one would like a luxury SUV. That is where the Audi Q7 comes in.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Is Searching For A Very Special Car And Needs Your Help Finding It

Almost a year ago, John Abraham gave us a quick tour of his bike garage through a short video he uploaded on Instagram. The popular filmstar has a bunch of premium litre-class sports bikes in his garage. His garage includes many premium sporty bikes like the Kawasaki ZX-14R, Aprilia RSV4-RF, Yamaha V-Max, Yamaha YZF R1, Ducati V4 Panigale and the MV Agusta F3 800. He still has the first bike he ever bought, a Yamaha RD350. Bought for Rs 17,000 back in the day, John will most likely never sell it out.