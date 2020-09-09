ABB India Celebrates World EV Day By Announcing Its Plans For India

ABB India today announced new chargers for various locations in the country, on the occasion of World EV Day, which has been instituted by various global automotive companies, including ABB. The World EV Day is hosted by Green.TV.

As per the company’s latest statement, ABB with AAR Power Solutions and their brand AAR GO EV Smart, has set up the first commercial charging station for the hospitality sector in the city of Ludhiana, Punjab. The charging station showcases a 7.4kw Terra AC W7-G5-R-0 AC wall-box with advanced connectivity options of Bluetooth, ethernet, WIFI, RFID & 4G.

ABB with Saravanaa Aircon MEP and their brand Simply charge has also set up a commercial charging station for the shoppers of T Nagar, which is the largest market of Chennai. This charger is also from the range of Terra AC wall box smart chargers, which comes with integrated advanced connectivity options. Apart from these, ABB has also received an order from Zeon International, according to which 3 Terra AC Wall box 22kW chargers will be installed at a mall in the textile hub of the country – Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.

As a part of company’s continuous efforts to improve charging infrastructure in India, ABB India recently installed its first public DC fast charger in New Delhi with EV Motors India, which is also the major charge point operator for BSES Yamuna Power Limited. But that’s not all, ABB India also supported the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s vision for a green city with clean and affordable energy and installed five EV fast chargers in the city.

In 2018, as part of a pilot project at the NITI Aayog headquarters in the heart of Delhi, the government thinktank had installed ABB Terra 53 fast-charging stations. Also, during the first MOVE Global Mobility Summit, ABB had showcased the world’s fastest EV charger in India, which provides a charge of 200km in 8minutes.

Today, on the World EV Day, ABB and Green.TV, organized an online pledge campaign, to encourage drivers to recognize the crucial role that electric vehicles (EVs) can play in advancing sustainable mobility, making a commitment that the next car they drive will be electric.

Results to date are already indicating which countries are in the driving seat when it comes to taking action. The United Kingdom is currently leading the way with 29 per cent of sign ups. But there is no reason to be sad because this is closely followed by India (13 per cent) and the United States of America at 11 per cent.

ABB’s headline partnership with World EV Day amplifies the company’s existing title partnership of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – the world’s first global all-electric motor racing series. ABB Formula E exists to drive progress in e-mobility by accelerating technical innovation in a competitive environment.

Tarak Mehta, President of ABB Electrification, commented: “Today marks an important milestone in the history of e-mobility with the world’s first EV Day. As headline partner, ABB is delighted to see so many individuals from around the globe taking positive action by signing the pledge.”

“At ABB we are committed to inspiring drivers towards a sustainable electric future. As such we have launched an ABB fleet electrification pilot program, starting in the UK and with other countries including the Netherlands set to follow.” World EV Day has attracted many partners and industry leaders in celebrating the progress made in e-mobility and accelerating efforts to build greater support for EVs. The online event has provided virtual seminars on the topics that matter including the Green Recovery and the marketing of electric vehicles. Through social media and Worldevday.org, the event provides a useful hub for e-mobility resources and insight on driving an electric future.