VIDEO: Bollywood Star John Abraham Gives Us A Quick Tour Of His Bike Garage

Yesterday, Bollywood celebrity, John Abraham gave us a quick tour of his bike garage through a short video he uploaded on Instagram. The popular filmstar has a bunch of premium litre-class sports bikes in his garage. His garage includes many premium sporty bikes like the Kawasaki ZX-14R, Aprilia RSV4-RF, Yamaha V-Max, Yamaha YZF R1, Ducati V4 Panigale and the MV Agusta F3 800. As we already know, John Abraham is a true bike enthusiast, which is why his garage value (bikes) will be one of the highest in India. Let’s have a quick look at all these bikes in the video below:

Here is a list of all the bikes seen in the above video:

Kawasaki ZX-14R

This is one of the biggest engine bikes made by Kawasaki, as it powered by a 1,441cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line 4 cylinder engine that produces about 200 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 158 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Currently, the Kawasaki ZX-14R is priced at INR 19.7 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Aprilia RSV4-RF

The RSV4-RF is one of the most sporty bikes in John Abraham’s garage, as it is powered by a 999cc, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that produces around 201 HP of power at 13,000 rpm and 115 Nm of peak torque at 10,500 rpm. Prices for the Aprilia RSV4-RF start from INR 22.81 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Yamaha YZF R1

The Yamaha R1 is one of John Abraham’s most favourite bikes, which is why he went ahead and brought the latest model of this bike. The YZF R1 is fitted with a 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 998cc engine that produces 200 PS of maximum power at 13,500 rpm and 112.5 Nm of peak torque at 11,500 rpm. Prices for the Yamaha YZF R1 start from INR 20.39 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Ducati V4 Panigale

The Ducati V4 Panigale is the 4th bike in John Abraham’s garage and it is powered by a 1,103cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 211 HP at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The Ducati Panigale V4 was priced at INR 20.53 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

MV Agusta F3 800

The MV Agusta F3 800 is one of the most beautiful and stylish bikes in John Abraham’s garage, as it is designed to stand apart from the crowd. The F3 800 is powered by a 798cc 3-cylinder engine that produces around 148 HP and 88 Nm of peak torque. Prices for the MV Agusta F3 800 start from INR 21.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Yamaha V-Max

Surprisingly, the last bike in John Abraham’s garage is not a sports bike, but actually a very powerful cruiser from Yamaha. The V-Max is a long-distance cruiser that is powered by a 1679cc, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder engine that produces around 200 PS at 9,000 rpm and 167 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Prices for the new Yamaha V-Max start from INR 26.95 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).