Jeep’s 7-Seater Meridian SUV Offcially Confirmed For India!

After much wait, Jeep has finally announced its upcoming 7-seater SUV, the Meridian for India! For those of you who may not know, the Meridian broke cover last year in the form of “Commander” for Brazil. However, we are expecting some changes considering how Jeep is focusing on the Meridian’s Indian-ness. The Meridian has been thoroughly tested from Kashmir to Kanyakumari over a distance of 5000 kilometers. During this phase, the SUV wore a unique camouflage that has been designed to signify each state in India. Here’s what we can expect from it when it goes on sale in mid-2022:

Exterior

The Jeep Meridian is not just a stretched Compass. Jeep has made some changes to the exterior to give its own identity. The Meridian will feature a new face with a redesigned bumper and headlights. The LED headlamps and taillamps are inspired by the bigger Grand Cherokee L. The 7-slat grille is familiar to the facelifted Compass.

We expect the dimensions to be similar to the Commander which is 4,769mm long, 1,859mm wide, 1,682mm high, and a wheelbase of 2,794mm. For reference, the Jeep Compass is 4,405mm long, 1,818mm wide, 1640mm high, and features a wheelbase that is 2,636mm long. The Commander is also wider than the Compass to liberate more shoulder room inside which is a trait not seen in other 7 seater crossover derivatives.

Interior

Unlike the exterior, the interior remains more or less the same when compared to the facelifted Compass. The overall layout will remain unchanged and it will use new color schemes and materials to uplift the cabin. There will be extensive use of ambient lighting across the cabin and the interior could use brown leather like the Commander.

The Meridian will share its features with the facelifted Compass. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless android auto and apple car play, wireless charging, ventilated seats, fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control to name a few. The Commander adds a third row of seats which can be split in a 50:50 format.

Powertrain

The Jeep Meridian will use the same 2.0-liter Multijet diesel engine found in the existing Compass. However, power will be bumped up to take care of the extra weight. The engine will be mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and power will be sent to all four wheels.