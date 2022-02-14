Mahindra XUV700 Garners Over 1 Lakh Bookings!

The Mahindra XUV700 is indeed a successful SUV by the Indian carmaker. The consumers were so excited about it that in just 2 weeks, 65,000 bookings were crossed. Now, it’s been 4 months since the launch and the Mahindra XUV700 has crossed more than 1 lakh bookings. This means that the already long waiting period of over a year is only going to get worse!. However, the semiconductor chip shortage can also be blamed for the long waiting period.

A quick Recap

The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm. The Mahindra XUV700 is loaded with features. It comes with two 10.25 HD screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, air purifier, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX infotainment system with 60+ connected car features, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, 12 speakers 3D sound system by Sony, smart door handles and electronic parking brake to name a few.

The interiors are packed to the brim with features. The dashboard is dominated by two 10.25 inch HD screens that are housed in a panel. The dashboard features soft-touch panels all around. The interior gets a white theme with leatherette seats. Other details include a brushed aluminum finish running across the dashboard and an open-pore wood-like finish on the door pads.

Enter the XUV700 and the driver seat will move backward for ease of access. The driver seat is well-bolstered and has a range of adjustments including electric adjustment, memory function, and lumbar support. The second row is spacious and easy to get in. Even the middle passenger would be welcomed thanks to no floor hump in the middle. The third row is best suited for children as adults wouldn’t be able to sit in it for longer journeys.

The XUV700 comes with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2-liter 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine will get two states of tune. The first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants.