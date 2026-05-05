Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets new 349cc engine, price cut to Rs 1.80 lakh

Bajaj Auto has reduced the price of the NS400Z and this move makes the bike easier to buy for many riders. The new price now stands at around Rs 1.80 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, more precisely Rs 1,80,092.
The earlier version was priced close to Rs 1.94 lakh, so the direct drop is around Rs 14,000. When you also include lower insurance and registration costs, the total benefit can go up to about Rs 24,500.
The reason behind this is the engine.
Instead of the earlier bigger setup, this one now comes with a 349cc unit. That puts it in a lower 18 percent GST bracket. Because of that, the overall cost comes down. Bajaj has adjusted the bike smartly to fit into this category without changing its core nature.
Now the interesting part is that performance has not taken a hit in a big way.
- 349cc liquid cooled engine
- 40.6 PS power
- 33.2 Nm torque
- 6 speed gearbox
On paper, these numbers still look strong. While riding, the bike continues to feel quick enough for both city use and highway runs. Mid range is where it feels most active, especially while overtaking.
The bike still carries the same sharp street look that the NS series is known for. Nothing really changes there.
Feature list also stays packed.
- 4 riding modes
- Quickshifter
- Traction control
- Dual channel ABS
- Radial tyres
- Bluetooth display
So you are not losing features to get the lower price.
In real use, it still feels like a proper performance bike. It handles well, stays stable at speed and does not feel heavy in traffic. The gearbox feels smooth and easy to use.
What Bajaj has done here is quite straightforward. Keep the bike fun to ride, but reduce the cost where possible. The engine change helps them do that without removing the core feel of the bike.
For someone looking at this segment, the lower price will definitely make a difference.