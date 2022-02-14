Mahindra Teases Its Future Electric Lineup!

The EV space is growing as we know it. With many manufacturers gearing up to launch EVs in the coming years, Mahindra has given us a taste of their upcoming EV lineup. The teaser shows us three SUVs which hints at what Mahindra has in store for us. The three electric SUV concepts will be revealed in July 2022 which will give us a better idea of what to expect.

Mahindra electric: What to expect

Looking at the teaser it can be assumed that these cars are bulky and will have a good road presence, the lights are also expected to have an all-LED setup. The rear LED headlights are in the shape of an inverted C and C which is kind of reminiscent of the XUV700’s LED DRLs. This hints at the fact that the electric SUVs could be a part of the XUV lineup.

One of these SUVs could be the XUV900 which would be designed as an SUV coupe. Set to be the flagship SUV, one can expect the XUV900 to showcase Mahindra’s latest technology in terms of safety, infotainment, and powertrains. These SUVs will be designed at Mahindra’s UK design facility by Pratap Bose and his team. The first launch by Mahindra electric will be the electric XUV300 which could be christened as the XUV400.

Mahindra in India: Current lineup

Currently, the most popular Mahindra product in the country is the XUV700. The XUV700 comes with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2-liter 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine will get two states of tune. The first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants.

The interiors are packed to the brim with features. The dashboard is dominated by two 10.25 inch HD screens that are housed in a panel. The dashboard features soft-touch panels all around. The interior gets a white theme with leatherette seats. Other details include a brushed aluminum finish running across the dashboard and an open-pore wood-like finish on the door pads.