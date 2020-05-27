Jeep Compass Facelift To Be Unveiled Globally On June 4

After enjoying a decent amount of success over the past three years, Jeep has decided to introduce a mid-life facelift to their highest selling car in India – the Compass. The much-anticipated facelift of the Compass will be unveiled globally on June 4, 2020. The company is expected to reveal the new model during a digital press conference.

The makers have informed about the same by releasing a teaser image. If the invitation is anything to go by, the Compass facelift is bound to get comprehensive cosmetic and technological upgrades.

Expected Updates

From the teaser image, the honeycomb mesh and silver grille slots only give a vague idea on what to expect in terms of visual changes. We have seen a few Compass test mules which hint towards a major reprofiling of the fascia, along with slight updates to the sides and rear profile. One can expect the 2020 Compass to jump to LED illumination units for the exterior as it currently uses bi-xenon headlamps with halogen daytime running lamps. The exterior will receive minimal changes in the form of narrower headlamps slightly overrunning the front fender.

The signature seven-slot grille is expected to be moved upwards, while the lower air intake and fog lamp housing will also be revised. The side profile is likely to remain the same, except for the new-look wheels. At the back, the SUV will get an updated bumper and LED tail-lamps. Other top hat bits are going to bear slight changes over the existing model.

However, the major updates are expected to take place inside the cabin. The Compass facelift will come equipped with a newly developed infotainment system with a massive 12.3-inch portrait-style touchscreen display. This is FCA’s new UConnect5 infotainment system that debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2019.

Also READ: Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition Is A Looker

The new UConnect 5 operating system could also feature an eSIM-based connected technology similar to the ones on Hyundai and Kia cars. So one will be able to remote start your Compass and fiddle around with AC from a distance through a smartphone app. The existing unit is 8.4-inches and runs the UConnect 4 system. The new infotainment system has 6G RAM and 64G storage, and it also supports Amazon Alexa along with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The global-spec model will also receive new driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. These features could be given a miss in the India-spec model. The centre console is expected to undergo revision to be compatible with the new infotainment system. One can expect a new set of colour options for upholstery but that’s mostly it.

The Jeep Compass facelift will be powered by a new 1.3-litre FireFly turbo engine. This engine will replace the ageing 1.4L MultiAir2 turbo engine. The new 4-cylinder turbocharged engine offers two states of tunes – 150PS/270Nm and 180PS/270Nm. The engine in a lower state of tune will be paired to a 6-speed dual-dry clutch transmission, while the powerful version will be coupled to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Although, the new Compass will continue to run on the 2.0-litre multijet diesel engine which gets a 6-speed MT and a 9-speed automatic transmission which produces 173 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The high-end diesel variant comes equipped with an All-Wheel Drive(AWD) system. The BS6 update made the Compass dearer by up to Rs 1.1 lakh. The facelift with additional equipment is likely to inflate the price further. One can expect the launch to take place by the end of this year or early next year in India.