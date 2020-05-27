Maruti Suzuki’s Proactive Measures Helps Reduce Damage To Vehicles During Cyclone Amphan

In what comes as a responsible corporate activity, Maruti Suzuki India had reached out to educate customers in advance in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand regions on the do’s and don’ts to avoid damage to vehicles during cyclone Amphan.

The Company had reached out to its database of over 3 lakh Maruti Suzuki customers through SMS and informed them about preventive measures, in advance, on 20th May 2020. Thereafter, Maruti Suzuki actioned a series of measures including distributing its field teams to quickly attend to customer cars.

Maruti Suzuki through a press release stated that the company’s officials were assigned a district and their mobile number was shared with the customers in that area for help and support. All the workshops in the affected areas have resumed operations soon after the cyclone for servicing of vehicles to avoid any inconvenience to customers. In addition, Maruti Suzuki has also tied up with seven major vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless services to customers. Spare parts have been requisitioned on a fast-track basis to meet the urgent need.

On this activity, Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India said, “The current scenario in Amphan affected regions is heart-breaking. We pray for the well-being of people and are committed to ensuring full-fledged support to our customers in this time of severity. We have set up exclusive teams to coordinate, monitor and provide 24×7 support to customers at all service workshops in the region. Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a set of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its service centres to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. These SOPs are devised to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the customers and staff.”

With social distancing as the new normal, the largest car manufacturer has encouraged its customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services such as – ‘Service on Wheels’ and ‘Pick and Drop’. With these service initiatives, customers need not step out of their homes for car servicing. The workshop employees have been trained and equipped to make service processes contactless, requiring no paperwork, with a focus on hygiene, safety and remote monitoring facilities.

Maruti Suzuki India network comprises 425 service centres across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Of these, 84 workshops in West Bengal, 58 in Odisha, 72 in Andhra Pradesh and 5 in Jharkhand are operational currently.

For new car buyers, Maruti Suzuki announced its association with one of the major private banks of the country, ICICI Bank, to offer customized auto retail financing solutions across the country in order to boost sales and to provide economic assistance to its customers. Under this association, ICICI Bank is offering a bouquet of attractive finance schemes to Maruti Suzuki customers to help them overcome the current financial challenges. With Maruti Suzuki’s over 3,000 outlets and ICICI Bank’s extensive network of over 5,380 branches across India, the offer will definitely benefit the customers of all profiles who are willing to buy a car.