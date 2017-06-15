Jeep Compass Brochure Leaked : Variant Details, Features And Tech Specs

The upcoming Jeep Compass was recently unveiled for India and the bookings for the compact SUV have already commenced ahead of its launch. In latest update, the brochure of the upcoming Jeep Compass were found courtesy motoring portal, TeamBHP. The leaked brochure reveals finer details of the variants of the upcoming compact SUV and here’s what’d be up for sale.

The Compass will be available in five variants :

Sport

Longitude

Longitude (O)

Limited

Limited (O)

The compact SUV will be available in five colour options :

Vocal White

Brilliant Black

Minimal Grey

Hydro Blue

Exotica Red

The Sport variant will feature:

2.0L Eco Diesel Engine

1.4 M-Air Petrol Engine

Six-speed Manual Transmission

U-Connect 5-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

16-Inch Stylized Steel Wheels

Halogen Headlamps, Incandescent Tail lights

Front Airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Traction Control

ABS

EBD

Electrically Adjustable Power Folding Mirrors

Electric Parking Brake

All Black Interiors

The Longitude variant will feature:

All Features of Sport+

2.0L Eco Diesel Engine

Power Folding Mirrors

Front Fog Lamp

17″ Alloy Wheels

Keyless Go

Push Start Button

Rear Parking Sensors

Beige And Black Interiors

The Longitude (O) variant will feature:

All Features Of Sport+

2.0L Eco Diesel Engine

Power Folding Mirrors

Front Fog Lamps

Rear Fog Lamps

17″ Alloy Wheels

Keyless Go

Push Start Button

Rear Parking Sensors

Beige and Black Interiors

All Features of Longitude+

U-Connect 7″ Touchscreen Infotainment

Android Auto/Apple Carplay

Dual Zone Auto AC

Black Roof Rails

Projector Headlamps

Rear Parcel Tray

The Limited variant will feature:

All Features Of Longitude (O)+

2.0L Eco Diesel Engine

1.4 M-Air Petrol Engine

LED Tail Lamps

Rear Camera

Leather Seats

Leather Steering Wheel

Door Scuff Plates

Select Terrain (With 4×4)

AWD Transmission (With 4×4)

Front Side Airbags (With 4×4)

Curtain Airbags (With 4×4)

Ski-Grey Interiors

The Limited (O) variant will feature:

All Features Of Longitude (O)+

2.0L Eco Diesel Engine

1.4 M-Air Petrol Engine

LED Tail Lamps

Rear Camera

Leather Seats

Leather Steering Wheel

Door Scuff Plates

Select Terrain (With 4×4)

AWD Transmission (With 4×4)

Front Side Airbags (With 4×4)

Curtain Airbags (With 4×4)

Ski-Grey Interiors

All Features of Limited +

HID Headlamps

Black Painted Roof

The Jeep Compass will be available with two engine options: a 1.4-litre Multi-Air petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The 1.4-litre petrol engine will produce 180+ hp of power and 230 Nm of torque. The oil burner will be tuned to deliver 172 hp of power @ 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500 rpm. Transmission options will include a six speed manual transmission as standard while a seven speed automatic unit will be available as an option.

Via TeamBHP