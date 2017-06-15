Jeep Compass Brochure Leaked : Variant Details, Features And Tech Specs

The upcoming Jeep Compass was recently unveiled for India and the bookings for the compact SUV have already commenced ahead of its launch. In latest update, the brochure of the upcoming Jeep Compass were found courtesy motoring portal, TeamBHP. The leaked brochure reveals finer details of the variants of the upcoming compact SUV and here’s what’d be up for sale.
The Compass will be available in five variants :
- Sport
- Longitude
- Longitude (O)
- Limited
- Limited (O)
The compact SUV will be available in five colour options :
- Vocal White
- Brilliant Black
- Minimal Grey
- Hydro Blue
- Exotica Red
The Sport variant will feature:
- 2.0L Eco Diesel Engine
- 1.4 M-Air Petrol Engine
- Six-speed Manual Transmission
- U-Connect 5-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
- 16-Inch Stylized Steel Wheels
- Halogen Headlamps, Incandescent Tail lights
- Front Airbags
- Electronic Stability Control
- Traction Control
- ABS
- EBD
- Electrically Adjustable Power Folding Mirrors
- Electric Parking Brake
- All Black Interiors
The Longitude variant will feature:
All Features of Sport+
- 2.0L Eco Diesel Engine
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Front Fog Lamp
- 17″ Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Go
- Push Start Button
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Beige And Black Interiors
The Longitude (O) variant will feature:
- All Features Of Sport+
- 2.0L Eco Diesel Engine
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Front Fog Lamps
- Rear Fog Lamps
- 17″ Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Go
- Push Start Button
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Beige and Black Interiors
All Features of Longitude+
- U-Connect 7″ Touchscreen Infotainment
- Android Auto/Apple Carplay
- Dual Zone Auto AC
- Black Roof Rails
- Projector Headlamps
- Rear Parcel Tray
The Limited variant will feature:
- All Features Of Longitude (O)+
- 2.0L Eco Diesel Engine
- 1.4 M-Air Petrol Engine
- LED Tail Lamps
- Rear Camera
- Leather Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Door Scuff Plates
- Select Terrain (With 4×4)
- AWD Transmission (With 4×4)
- Front Side Airbags (With 4×4)
- Curtain Airbags (With 4×4)
- Ski-Grey Interiors
The Limited (O) variant will feature:
- All Features Of Longitude (O)+
- 2.0L Eco Diesel Engine
- 1.4 M-Air Petrol Engine
- LED Tail Lamps
- Rear Camera
- Leather Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Door Scuff Plates
- Select Terrain (With 4×4)
- AWD Transmission (With 4×4)
- Front Side Airbags (With 4×4)
- Curtain Airbags (With 4×4)
- Ski-Grey Interiors
All Features of Limited +
- HID Headlamps
- Black Painted Roof
The Jeep Compass will be available with two engine options: a 1.4-litre Multi-Air petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The 1.4-litre petrol engine will produce 180+ hp of power and 230 Nm of torque. The oil burner will be tuned to deliver 172 hp of power @ 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500 rpm. Transmission options will include a six speed manual transmission as standard while a seven speed automatic unit will be available as an option.
Via TeamBHP