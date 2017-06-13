Jeep Compass Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Impending Launch

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the month of August this year, Jeep India has begun accepting bookings for the new Compass compact SUV. Customers wanting to book the upcoming compact SUV from Jeep’s line-up can do so by paying an amount of INR 50,000 at any Jeep dealership.

The Jeep Compass will be the first Jeep vehicle to be made in India and will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Ranjangaon, on the outskirts of Pune. The India-spec model, which made its debut in April this year, will be the company’s entry level offering in India. Production of the Jeep Compass began on June 1 and the first unit of the compact SUV rolled off the production line, finished in a shade of red.

Features on the upcoming Compass will include a 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric parking brake, 60:40 rear split seats and capless fuel fill. Also on offer will be the company’s Select Terrain Traction Management System that will offer four modes including Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud. A few safety features on the model available as standard include ABS, EBD, ESC, PBA, HSA, dual airbags and disc brakes on all four corners.

The Jeep Compass will be available with two engine options: a 1.4-litre Multi-Air petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former will be capable of producing 180+ hp and 230 Nm of torque, the latter will be tuned to produce 170+ hp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six speed manual transmission as standard while a seven speed automatic unit will be available as an option. The company is likely to launch the Compass in India in the price range of INR 18-25 lakh.