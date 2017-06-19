Home News Harley-Davidson India Celebrates Coinciding Occasion Of Motorcycle and Father’s Day
Harley-Davidson India Celebrates Coinciding Occasion Of Motorcycle and Father’s Day

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 19, 2017

The resonating sound of the V-Twins filled the roads as Harley-Davidson Owners Group celebrated the occasion of Father’s Day and Motorcycle Day. Both occasions coinciding this year and Harley-Davidson India conducted a celebration of the two by saluting fathers and their passion for motorcycles.

June 19, 2017-Harley-Owners-Group-Fathers-Day-and-World-Motorcycle-Day-Ride-3-600x400.jpg

The ride was organised by the Seven Islands Harley-Davidson Chapter. The exclusive ride gave fathers a chance to spend quality time with their children in their favourite saddles.

June 19, 2017-Harley-Owners-Group-Fathers-Day-and-World-Motorcycle-Day-Ride-8-600x400.jpg

Harley Owners Group members were seen doting on their children as they enjoyed a ride from the dealership in Bandra to Hotel Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre, Powai. Taking their children out for a ride, H.O.G. members dutifully spent some quality time with their children by also treating them to a grand breakfast at Renaissance.

June 19, 2017-Harley-Owners-Group-Fathers-Day-and-World-Motorcycle-Day-Ride-5-600x400.jpg

Here are more images from the Father’s Day and Motorcycle Day ride from Seven Islands Harley-Davidson Chapter in Mumbai:

Here is the detailed image gallery:

