Tata Altroz CNG AMT Launched At Rs 8.70 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz CNG AMT in India at a starting price of Rs 8.70 lakh ex-showroom. With this update, the Altroz becomes the only premium hatchback in the country to offer a factory-fitted CNG kit with an automatic gearbox.
The new version is available in five variants and carries the same styling and feature package already seen on the facelifted Altroz range.
Variants and prices
Tata is offering the AMT option in five variants.
- Pure
- Pure S
- Creative
- Creative S
- Accomplished S
The Smart variant continues only with the manual gearbox.
Here is the full price list for the CNG lineup:
- Pure AMT Rs 8.70 lakh
- Pure S AMT Rs 9 lakh
- Creative AMT Rs 9.57 lakh
- Creative S AMT Rs 9.82 lakh
- Accomplished S AMT Rs 10.77 lakh
The AMT versions cost around Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 more than the manual trims depending on the variant.
The top Accomplished Plus S trim is still not available with the CNG option.
Engine and gearbox details
The Altroz CNG continues with the same 1.2 litre petrol engine paired with a factory fitted CNG kit.
- Power output in CNG mode 73.5 PS
- Torque 103 Nm
- Gearbox choices 5 speed manual and new 5 speed AMT
When driven in petrol mode, the engine produces:
- 88 PS power
- 115 Nm torque
Tata also continues to offer the Altroz with petrol and diesel engine options. It remains one of the few hatchbacks in India to still get a diesel engine.
Dual cylinder setup
One important part of the Altroz CNG is the dual cylinder layout. Instead of using one large cylinder, Tata uses two smaller cylinders placed under the luggage floor.
This setup helps in saving usable boot space, which is usually reduced heavily in regular CNG cars.
For daily use, this makes the hatchback more practical for luggage and shopping bags.
Features on offer
The feature list remains unchanged with the AMT update. The Altroz CNG continues to offer a long equipment list.
Key features include:
- 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 7 inch digital driver display
- Electric sunroof
- Wireless phone charger
- Ambient lighting
- Auto AC
- 8 speaker sound system
- Rain sensing wipers
- Keyless entry
The cabin layout also continues to feel modern and premium for the segment.
Safety package
Tata has equipped the Altroz CNG with several safety features.
- 6 airbags
- Electronic stability control
- 360 degree camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Rear parking sensors
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
The Altroz has already built a strong image around safety and build quality in the hatchback segment.
Rivals and market position
The Altroz competes against:
- Maruti Baleno
- Toyota Glanza
- Hyundai i20
Among these cars, the Baleno and Glanza also offer CNG versions. However, the Altroz is currently the only premium hatchback to combine CNG with an automatic gearbox.