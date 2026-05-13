BYD To Hike Prices Of Entire Electric Car Range In India From July 1

BYD India has confirmed a price increase across its electric car lineup from July 1, 2026. The company says the revision will apply to all current passenger vehicles sold in the country. Depending on the model and variant, prices are expected to go up by around 1 to 2 per cent.
The company states the increase is linked to foreign exchange changes. The Indian Rupee has weakened against several global currencies, including the Chinese Yuan, during 2026. Due to this, the company is now facing higher costs, which have led to the latest price revision.
Right now, BYD sells four passenger EVs in India.
- BYD Atto 3
- BYD eMAX 7
- BYD Seal
- BYD Sealion 7
The Atto 3 remains the most affordable model in the lineup with prices starting at Rs 24.99 lakh ex-showroom. On the higher side, the Sealion 7 goes up to Rs 54.90 lakh ex-showroom.
After the new revision, prices could rise by nearly Rs 50,000 to around Rs 1 lakh depending on the version selected.
Existing prices are still available for a limited period
Customers planning to purchase a BYD vehicle before July can still benefit from the current prices before the revised rates come into effect.
The company has confirmed that buyers who complete their bookings during May and June 2026 will continue to get the existing prices. However, there is a condition attached to it.
- Booking must happen before July 1, 2026
- Vehicle delivery must be completed before July 31, 2026
Any booking made after July 1 will automatically fall under the revised price list.
Company statement on the revision
Mr Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said the decision was taken due to foreign exchange fluctuations.
He also added that demand for models like the Atto 3 and Sealion 7 continues to remain strong in the Indian market. According to the company, premium electric vehicles are seeing growing interest from buyers across the country.
BYD is expanding steadily in India
BYD has slowly increased its presence in India over the last few years. The company currently operates through 48 dealerships spread across 40 cities.
Its EV lineup also carries several in-house technologies developed by the brand.
Some of the important ones include:
- Blade Battery technology
- Cell-to-Body construction
- 8-in-1 electric powertrain setup
These systems help improve range, charging speed, cabin space and efficiency.
Globally, BYD is also working on newer battery and charging technologies. The company recently introduced its second-generation Blade Battery along with advanced fast-charging systems aimed at improving charging time and safety.
More activities planned for customers
BYD India is also growing its Pioneers Club community. This platform is meant for customers and EV enthusiasts and includes:
- Drive events
- Brand activities
- Knowledge sessions
- Community meetups
The company says this will help strengthen customer engagement across different cities.