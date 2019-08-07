Jawa’s Delivery Estimator Would Tell You How Long You’ll Need To Wait

Ever since the launch, or rather rebirth of the Jawa brand, Classic Legends has been overwhelmed by the response of customers and has a number of orders to fulfil. As a result, not only have they ramped up their production, but also have introduced a new Delivery Estimator, which would let customers know how much more time would it take to ride a brand new Jawa home. This new feature would update customers with the latest information on the delivery status of their Jawa motorcycles. However, this feature is currently available for customers who booked their bike on or before 25th December 2018. The company is also working on to make this feature available for customers who have made their bookings post that date.

This delivery estimator of the brand can be found on the Jawa website, under the ‘Delivery Estimator’ section. Once on the page, customers have to enter their online ‘JAWA2018XXXXX’ series booking ID generated during the initial booking process, along with the mobile number associated with the booking. An OTP shall be sent to this registered mobile number, which has to be entered on the website, completing the verification process. The website will then display a timeframe spanning a period of ten days; for example, ‘the estimated delivery of the product will take place between ‘1-10th of Oct’ OR ’11-20th Oct’. Due to constraints such as logistics, natural calamities, traffic situations and unforeseen production bottleneck, the estimator does not provide an exact date of delivery.

Also Read: Autologue Design’s Scrambler 42 Is Inspired By The Trial Spec Jawa Bikes Of The Past

Both, the Jawa and the Jawa 42, which use the same engine. This liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder, 293 cc engine is rated to produce 27 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of maximum torque. Great effort was put in to mimic the sound the 2-stroke motors from the past produced. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorber at the rear. While a single-channel ABS is offered as standard with both bikes, customers can pay a little extra to get a dual disc variant with dual-channel ABS. The Jawa and the Jawa 42 are priced at INR 1,64,000 & INR 1,55,000 for the single-channel ABS variants while the dual-channel ABS variants cost INR 1,72,942 & INR 1,63,942.