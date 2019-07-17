Autologue Design’s Scrambler 42 Is Inspired By The Trial Spec Jawa Bikes Of The Past

Renowned bike customisation shop, Autologue design has, again and again, left us awestruck with their brilliant designs. The experienced team got their hands on the brand new Jawa 42, deliveries of which are going on in full swing. Inspired from the trials-spec bikes the Czech brand used at the International Six Day Trials event back in the days. Autologue Designs has created this Scrambler. Called the Scrambler 42, this motorcycle looks ready to go off the road and kick up some mud. Read ahead to know more about the changes and modifications that have been done to the motorcycle.

Autologue Design has drawn inspirations from the older Jawa race bikes. These bikes generally followed a paints scheme of red and yellow, with some white or chrome bits. The Scrambler 42 follows the same scheme. Parts like the fork gaiters, radiator, tank, etc have been painted red while the shade of yellow is used at other spots. The tank also has a yellow stripe running in between which offers a neat look and gets tank pads for additional grip. The front mudguard, however, comes painted in white. Talking about the mudguard, Autologue Design has used a raised mudguard to give the bike the off-road-ready appeal. The rear mudguard too, is custom made and hangs over the rear wheel of the Scrambler 42.

Autologue Design also drew inspiration from the older bikes for their exhaust pipes. Back in the days, the exhaust pipes of the bikes would be raised to clear slush and tricky parts on the course. The Scrambler 42 too, uses the same philosophy with raise exhaust pipes. Heat shields have been placed around the pipes to prevent the rider and pillion from getting burnt. The passenger and pillion sit on a redesigned seat, finished in brown. The handlebar of the bike has been given a brace for more stability and finally, a faceplate has been placed up front, with a custom LED headlight for illuminating the road ahead.

The team have left the engine of the Scrambler untouched. In its stock form, the liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder, 293 cc engine is rated to produce 27 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of maximum torque. The engineers and designers at Jawa put great effort in making the engine sound like the 2-stroke motors of the Jawas from the past. Apart from that, the braking and suspension setup too, remains the same. The Jawa 42 uses a front telescopic fork and dual spring shock ups at the rear. Stopping power, in this particular model, is provided by a single disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear, governed by a single-channel ABS Module. Below are some more images of this wonderful mod job for you to see, do have a look.