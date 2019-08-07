Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Revealed, Bookings Now Open

Leading Korean carmaker, Hyundai has finally revealed the next-generation Grand i10 hatchback. While the global unveil of the car is scheduled to take place later this month, Hyundai India has opened up bookings for this next-generation model. Interested buyers can now pay a booking amount of INR 11,000 at their nearest Hyundai dealership to book this new generation model. Dubbed the Grand i10 NIOS, which signifies more, more space, features and value, this new generation hatchback would be on sale along with the current generation Grand i10. By doing so, Hyundai aims to cater to a wider set of audiences from Urban, semi-urban and rural markets.

Starting from the exterior of the car, the Grand i10 NIOS looks more futuristic. The front end of the car gets a new appearance, with a wider version of Hyundai’s cascading grille. New indentations can also be seen on the bonnet up front, with a rather large Hyundai logo place above the grille. Fog lamps are placed in the lower end of the bumper and projectors can be seen in the headlights. Newly designed alloy wheels can also be seen on the car. The car also gets a floating roof design, with a blacked-out element on the C-Pillar of the car. The side blinkers are present on the outside rearview mirror and chrome handles can be seen on the sides.

Moving towards the inside, the Grand i10 now comes with a dual-tone colour scheme, in the shades of Ivory and Grey. A new, 8-inch touchscreen has been integrated into the centre console with a floating design. Rectangular AC vents can be seen below the screen, however, the side AC vents get a turbine-like circular shape. Also on offer is an automatic climate control system, and some ports and storage space can be seen right above the dashboard-mounted shifter. One can also see massive storage areas in other parts of the car, including a new, carved out space right above the glovebox. The seats are covered in lighter upholstery and look neat.

The old generation model will simultaneously be on sale

In terms of engine options, expect Hyundai to carry forward the same petrol and diesel options. That said, the engines Grand i10 NIOS could feature some changes which would make them BS-VI compliant. Moreover, Hyundai is expected to offer an AMT type automatic gearbox instead of the 4-speed torque converter to make the automatic variants of the new model much more affordable. Prices of the car would be out soon, when the car is launched later this month in our market, stay tuned.