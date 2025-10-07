India Bike Week 2025 Returns to Goa: The Ultimate Celebration of Motorcycling Brotherhood

4-Point Overview
- Dates & Venue: India Bike Week 2025 to be held on December 12–13 in Goa.
- Tickets: Early bird passes open October 11–19 on indiabikeweek.in.
- Festival Highlights: Custom bike build-offs, mentorship rides, flat track races, and collector showcases.
- Spirit of IBW: A two-day celebration of freedom, friendship, and the open road.
Introduction
There’s a certain thrill in hearing motorcycles roar along Goa’s sunlit roads — and that spirit is set to return this December with India Bike Week (IBW) 2025. Now in its 12th edition, the country’s biggest motorcycling festival will unite thousands of riders for two unforgettable days of freedom, friendship, and throttle-powered excitement.
What began as a gathering has grown into a movement — a true celebration of India’s vibrant biking culture, where stories are shared, machines are admired, and bonds are built for life.
Where the Biker Spirit Comes Alive
IBW has always been a symbol of unity among riders. The 2025 edition promises to turn Goa into the ultimate biker’s paradise, buzzing with energy, music, and chrome. From sunrise rides to late-night concerts, it’s two days where everyone speaks the same language — that of the throttle.
As Martin Da Costa, CEO & Founder of Seventy EMG, said, “IBW is not just a festival; it’s a reflection of the passion that drives India’s motorcycling community. Each year, we push boundaries to create something truly unforgettable.”
The Road to Goa: Chai, Pakodas & Brotherhood
The journey to Goa has already begun with the Gulf Syntrac Presents IBW Chai & Pakoda Rides, happening across 20 Indian cities.
These rides have quickly become a biker favourite for their relaxed vibe and strong sense of community. Riders gather for:
- Spirited early-morning rides
- Hearty breakfasts and conversations
- Live music and fun activities
Each ride serves as a pit stop for connection — a warm-up to the grand celebration in Goa. Riders can check schedules and register via indiabikeweek.in.
Jameson IBW Bike Build Off: Where Creativity Meets Metal
One of this year’s showstoppers is the Jameson IBW Bike Build Off, where India’s best custom motorcycle builders will compete to transform the Harley-Davidson X440 into something truly extraordinary.
- Three finalists will be chosen from over 30 entries.
- Each will receive ₹1.5 lakh and a Harley-Davidson X440 to work on.
- The winner earns an all-expenses-paid trip to the Adventure Bike Rider Festival 2026 in the UK — a dream stage for any custom builder.
It’s not just a competition; it’s a celebration of imagination, craftsmanship, and the art of building motorcycles that tell a story.
New Adventures and Experiences for 2025
IBW 2025 isn’t stopping there — it’s bringing a fresh wave of excitement for every kind of rider.
- IBW Flat Track Race: Presented by Harley-Davidson, this one-make race features custom 440X bikes by Rajputana Customs. With ₹1 million in prizes, the thrill is real.
- Mentorship Ride with Maral Yazarloo: A rare opportunity for select riders to join the legendary overlander on a Mumbai-to-Goa ride, learning first-hand what it takes to ride across continents.
- IBW Big Trip presented by Gulf Syntrac: Curated by explorer Candida Louis, this stage will spotlight India’s most inspiring overlanding stories.
- Collectors & Mod Bikes Show: Hosted by Yogi Chabria from YC Design, this showcase will feature some of the country’s most beautiful custom and vintage motorcycles.
The festival will also see Reise Moto as the official tyre partner, adding more grip — and excitement — to the rides and races on ground.
Conclusion
For bikers, India Bike Week isn’t just an event — it’s a pilgrimage. The rumble of engines, the smell of petrol, and the unspoken bond between riders create an energy that can’t be found anywhere else.
The 2025 edition promises to be the most exciting yet — two days in Goa filled with speed, art, and pure emotion. Whether you ride a cruiser, a street machine, or a classic, this is where you belong.
Early bird tickets open from October 11 to 19, 2025 on indiabikeweek.in. Gear up — the road to Goa is calling!