Jawa Perak Gets An Aftermarket Pillion Seat

Ever since the Jawa Perak was showcased as India’s first authentic bobber, questions have floated about the possibility of the maker offering a pillion seat or if one could be fitted as an aftermarket option.

A single-seater, the Jawa Perak doesn’t really employ a typical sub-frame which could accommodate a pillion seat. Although it doesn’t offer as much practicality in the Indian context, the floating single-saddle looks great and adds to the appeal of the motorcycle. But when someone’s adamant, they try and find a way.

An aftermarket specialist by the name of Verma Automotive has fabricated a basic sub-frame which bolts on underneath the rider’s saddle and finds its way up above the rear fender, creating space for a pillion seat. The surface is more like a flat stool with no contours or any handles jutting out for the pillion to hold on to. However, the assembly is removable and can be taken away when you’re single again.

A year after its debut, the BS 6-compliant Perak was introduced in November 2019 at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Deliveries could only begin in July 2020 because of what happened around the world. Designed and developed as a factory custom, the BSVI compliant machine is a true bobber in spirit and form with ‘bobbed’ fenders, chopped exhaust and a floating seat. India’s first Factory Custom is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC engine, producing 30.64 PS of power and 32.74 Nm of torque, breathing out through signature twin Jawa exhausts chopped for the authentic bobber stance.

The time during the lockdown was spent fruitfully by the Perak product team as they managed to crank up the torque by nearly 2Nm from its earlier 31 Nm. The higher torque directly translates to better pulling performance both from a standstill and rolling acceleration. This has been achieved with fine-tuning of the engine coupled with the new cross port technology All this power is put to the tarmac via a 6-speed transmission with ratios optimised to offer a great riding experience through the gears.

In terms of equipment and cycle parts, it gets conventional telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. For the anchoring duties, it uses disc brake at both the ends. This braking system works in conjunction with dual-channel ABS which is offered as a part of the standard kit.