Fastest “Made In India” Electric Bike To Be Launched In October

One Electric Motorcycle has announced that deliveries of the first production batch of its Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN, will commence in October 2020. The bike will be initially launched in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad and is expected to arrive with a price tag of Rs. 1.29 lakh (Ex-showroom). If you are wondering, pre-booking registrations for the new KRIDN electric motorcycle are open.

The KRIDN has been designed in-house by One Electric Motorcycle. The chassis has also been developed in-house. In fact, it gets its suspension from Munjal Showa and is equipped with Ceat tyres, while the lights have been sourced from Fiem Industries. One Electric Motorcycle is working on strategic partnerships with several entities for their Kridn-R model as well. The company has even branded the KRIDN to be used as a bike taxi or to complete last-mile deliveries.

The company claims that with the top speed of 95 Kmph and torque of 165 Nm, KRIDN will be one of the fastest and most powerful electric motorcycles currently available for sale in India. These specs make it the perfect electric ride for city commutes. The company claims that the bike can survive for 80km in Normal mode and 120km in Eco mode, on a single charge. the bike can attain a speed of 60kmph, from a standstill, in just 8 seconds.

“With high performance, we also wanted to make a motorcycle that lasts for many years. Suspension from Munjal Showa, wide tyres from CEAT, lighting from FIEM Industries, and in house developed heavy-duty chassis ensures this, along with making spares easily available,” informed Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric Motorcycle.

The IP protected design of KRIDN has also been developed in house by One Electric Team. “Localizing our Motorcycle has been a challenging and rewarding experience at the same time,” said Abhijeet Shah, COO of the company.

“By designing, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing everything from the ground up, we now have the capability to make fast modifications required for constant evolution. This is enabling us to make advancements easily on a regular basis. Looking forward, we are able to adapt any battery cell type or motor technology which are evolving at a fast pace, without worrying about the fitment issues. We believe this is going to enable us in creating cutting edge technology and realize our vision of being a global player for electric motorcycles,” added Abhijeet.

“KRIDN is our flagship model for city commute and KRIDN R will be focused on taxi services and last-mile deliveries. We plan another entry-level model in 2021 with 75 Kmph top speed from a 2 kW motor. Our target price of this model will be under ₹1 lakh,” added Gaurav. As for the KRIDN, the bike is expected to arrive at Rs. 1.29lakh.

One Electric is also in talks with many institutions and startups to offer innovative finance options to their customers since they believe that finance will be a key component for the mass adoption of electric vehicles in India. The company even has future plans for rental and subscription service of their bike.