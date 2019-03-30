Jawa Commences Delivery of Motorcycles as per Booking Sequence

As promised, Classic Legends has just started delivering spanking new Jawa motorcycles to customers. We shall see these lovely motorcycles on the road very soon. The motorcycles will be handed over to customers who had made bookings online from 15th November 2019 as per the booking sequence. From a brand with no dealerships and service centres, the brand now has about 95 dealerships across 77 cities in the country. Apart from the vast dealerships, the brand has also established financial partners including HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, ICICI Bank, Mahindra Finance, Capital First (now IDFC Bank), L&T Finance Limited and Hinduja Leyland Finance to provide financial aid to customers.

Handing over the first motorcycle, a Jawa, Mr Anupam Thareja, Founder, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. and Founder and Managing Partner, Phi Capital, said, “This is the most important milestone yet in this journey as the first Jawa motorcycles hit the road today. Since we launched the brand and our motorcycles in November last year, it was not just a tremendous response that we received from our customers, but also unparalleled trust in the form of bookings, starting from day one. Today, we enter the next phase of our journey where we set out to begin fulfilling our commitment towards our customers.”

Mr Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “The last few months were really action packed for us at Jawa Motorcycles as we worked round the clock to set up our dealership network across India and start production simultaneously to meet our delivery commitments. Now that we are ready with our network, we begin deliveries of motorcycles to our customers and appreciate their trust and patience. As we move ahead, we will be reaching out to customers who have booked their Jawa motorcycles online as their names come up in the delivery sequence.”

Also Read: Jawa Motorcycles Collects INR 1.43 Crore For Our Martyrs

The Jawa Motorcycles are powered by an all-new 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine nestled within a double cradle chassis that is tuned to bring out the superlative handling and class-leading stability, making the new Jawa a true modern classic. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are priced at INR 1,64,000 and INR 1,55,000 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Dual Channel ABS variants will be priced at INR 1,72,942& INR 1,63,942 respectively. Below are some images of these two motorcycles for you to see.