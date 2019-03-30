Upcoming Kia SP2i Spied With Floating Infotainment Display And LED Tail Lights

Leading Korean car maker, Kia has is all set to make its entry in the Indian market with their SP2i SUV. Regular readers would recall the spy images of the cars spotted recently which showcased different wheel designs of the car that we reported recently. The car has been spotted once again on the streets of Delhi and here is a video showcasing some more details of the car, including the floating type infotainment screen in the dashboard and all LED illumination at the rear end. We thank our reader and fellow petrol head Gaurav Jain for sending this clip of the Kia to us, have a look.

In this video, we see the test mule covered up to hide its design highlights. For a very brief moment in the video, we can see the 7-inch touch-sensitive infotainment screen which gets a floating treatment and looks rather well built. This display will offer multiple connectivity options, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The illumination at the rear end is all LED as seen in the video. Also one can expect to see dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child seat anchors, high-speed alarm, seatbelt reminders and some more safety aids as standard across all variants.

From the limited information and speculations available on the car, we know that this SUV will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines. Both the engines will be BS -VI compliant from the day of the launch in order to prepare for the upcoming emission regulations. Moreover, from the spy shots earlier we can confirm that the car with come with features like a clamshell Bonnet, disc brakes on all four wheels, Goodyear Assurance tyres, 5-spoke alloy wheels, a tiger grille, bonnet mounted DRLs, bumper-integrated headlights and three adjustable headrests in the rear. The SUV will be made locally at the brand new Anantapur plant of the company. Stay tuned for more new on Kia’s arrival in the market and do have a look at this video showcasing the Kia test mule.