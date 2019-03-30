Jawa Motorcycles Collects INR 1.43 Crore For Our Martyrs

Jawa had recently announced its plans to bring a special series of Jawa Motorcycles, which would be auctioned off. The proceedings of the auction would be forwarded to the families of our brave army men, who lost their lives serving the country. The auction saw some great action and the company managed to collect a whopping INR 1.43 Crore for our martyrs. To be precise, a total sum of 1 crore 43 lakh and 25 thousand will be given to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. This fund is run by the Kendriya Sainik Board, Ministry of Defence, Government of India which provides financial aid for the education of children of martyrs from the Indian armed forces. Moreover, out of respect for the armed forces, the first 100 Jawa bikes will be delivered by ex-Defence Personnel.

The bidding floor saw some intense action, where the chassis numbers from 001 to 100 were available to bidders. Once you win the bid, you can choose between either of the two Jawa models to be delivered. These auctioned bikes will be delivered with exclusive badging and will even come with the owner’s name, a tri-colour badging and a host of exclusive benefits from Jawa motorcycles. The first bike, chassis 001 was auctioned for a whopping INR 45 Lakh. Chassis number 007 sold for INR 5 Lakh and chassis 005 was sold for Rs 11.50 lakh. Having spent so much for a noble cause, Jawa will award the owners with special offers on official Jawa merchandise, The Forever Bike, an insightful journey of Jawa motorcycles over the years and a free, 42-month service package that takes care of periodic service, including consumables.

Talking about the initiative, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd said, “As we gear up to deliver the first Jawa motorcycles, our first step in this journey is dedicated to the people who have put the nation before themselves – The Armed Forces. Before we start deliveries, ten special motorcycles are being auctioned at an exclusive fundraiser, the entire proceeds of which will benefit children’s education of martyrs from our armed forces. The auction allowed participants to bid for their preferred chassis number from 001 to 100, for a choice of any of the two models. To the winning bid, the motorcycles will be delivered as a monogrammed edition with the owner’s name, a tri-colour badging and a host of exclusive benefits from Jawa motorcycles!”