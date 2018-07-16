Jaguar Land Rover Extends Reach With New Dealership In Chennai

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the opening of VST Grandeur’s new retailer facility in the Poonamallee area of Chennai. VST Grandeur has developed yet another facility, which was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), and VT Ravindra, Director, VST Grandeur, located at one of the most rapidly upcoming areas of Chennai, designed and equipped to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales services.

The facility has an integrated service workshop and is equipped with 17 service bays with state-of-the-art equipment manned by a team of highly trained staff including technicians and other service personnel.

Speaking about the new dealership, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said that the Company is delighted to introduce its new retailer facility in Chennai and is committed to easing accessibility for its customers to Jaguar and Land Rover products within the city. The opening of this ultra-modern facility for Jaguar Land Rover India’s esteemed customers is in line with this objective.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at ₹ 37.31 Lakh), XF (starting at ₹ 48.14 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at ₹ 61.91 Lakh), XJ (starting at ₹ 100.80 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at ₹ 134.33 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

The customers can even book their cars by visiting the online booking platform at www.findmeacar.in and www.findmeasuv.in. For more information on Jaguar and Land Rover product range in India, please visit www.jaguar.in and www.landrover.in.