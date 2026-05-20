2026 Honda City facelift teased ahead of May 22 launch

The Honda City has stayed close to Indian car buyers for years. From college days to family drives and office runs, the sedan has built a strong place in the market. Now, the updated 2026 version is almost here, and fresh teasers have begun to reveal what’s changing before the official launch on May 22.
Dealership units have already started reaching some locations, and a few details about the sedan are now out.
The teaser image mainly shows the front lighting setup. The sedan now gets a connected LED light bar along with a new two-piece DRL layout. The headlamps look slimmer than before, giving the front section a cleaner and more modern appearance.
A revised grille is also visible in the teaser, along with changes to the bumper design.
Some expected exterior updates include:
- Connected LED lighting setup
- Slimmer headlamp design
- New front bumper styling
- Updated rear bumper
- Fresh LED tail-lamps
- New dual-tone alloy wheels
The side profile is expected to remain mostly similar to the current car, which is not a bad thing, as the City already has a clean sedan shape.
Spy images also show black-finished alloy wheels that give the car a slightly sportier look. Wheel size is expected to stay at 16 inches.
The cabin is also getting a few updates. One of the noticeable additions is a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The display now appears more upright compared to the current car.
A few feature additions are also expected on higher variants.
Expected interior and feature updates:
- Bigger touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Ventilated front seats
- Digital instrument cluster
- 360-degree camera
- Ambient lighting
- Electric sunroof
- Updated AC control panel
The black and beige cabin theme is likely to continue. Beige seat upholstery and the familiar steering wheel layout are also expected to remain unchanged.
Honda is not expected to make major mechanical changes to the sedan. The same petrol engine setup will continue on the standard version.
Engine details expected:
- 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
- 119 bhp and 145 Nm output
- 6-speed manual gearbox
- CVT automatic option
The hybrid version will also continue in the lineup.
Hybrid version details:
- 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine
- Dual electric motor setup
- 124 bhp and 253 Nm
- e-CVT transmission
The City facelift will continue competing with models like the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.
Prices are expected to start slightly above Rs 12 lakh ex-showroom depending on the variant and feature list.