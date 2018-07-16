VIDEO: Akrapovic Racing Line Exhaust Adds Power, Reduces Weight Of The TVS Apache RR310

Akrapovic’s Racing Line full system exhaust unleashes more power while, at the same time helps shed weight on the TVS Apache RR310. This is the same exhaust system that Akrapovic offers for the BMW G 310 R. The full system is claimed to add of 2.4hp of power and 2.7Nm of torque to the motorcycle, taking the performance numbers to 36.4hp and 30Nm (vs 34hp and 27.3Nm in stock tune). Moreover, the exhaust system is sleeker than the stock unit which helps reduce 4.6 kg, further improving the power-to-weight ratio of TVS’s flagship motorcycle. The Akrapovic Racing Line Full System Exhaust will set you back by INR 55,000.

How does it sound?

Just to give you a quick recap, the Apache RR 310 is TVS’s flagship motorcycle which comes equipped with a long list of features such as Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, LED tail light, vertically stacked fully digital instrument console, dual channel ABS and Michelin Street Sport tyres. The motorcycle, in its factory tune, draws 34 hp of power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm from its 312 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected, reverse inclined engine. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

