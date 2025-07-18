MG M9 Electric MPV India Launch on July 21: Premium EV Comfort Now Has a New Shape

4-Point Overview
- India’s first-ever all-electric luxury MPV, MG M9, launches on July 21, 2025
- Offers class-leading comfort with captain seats, 548km range, and massage functions
- Expected to be priced around ₹70 lakh, positioned between Carnival and Vellfire
- Features Level 2 ADAS, 90kWh NMC battery, JBL sound system, and futuristic cabin design
Introduction – When Electric Meets Elite
The Indian automotive space is gearing up for a game-changer, and this time, it isn’t just another EV—it’s a rolling luxury lounge on four wheels. Meet the MG M9, an electric MPV that combines the grandeur of first-class travel with the green conscience of the future. Launching on July 21, the M9 is MG’s bold attempt to own the premium EV MPV space—and from what we know so far, it may just have nailed it.
With bookings already open, a 548km claimed range, ultra-luxurious interiors, and a feature list that rivals far more expensive cars, the MG M9 is here to disrupt, delight, and dominate.
Exterior – Grand Dimensions and Futuristic Drama
When size speaks of luxury, the MG M9 makes its grand entrance. At 5,200mm long, 2,000mm wide, and with a wheelbase of 3,200mm, it’s physically larger than the Kia Carnival and even the Toyota Vellfire.
MG has given it a sharp and premium design language:
- Split LED headlamps and DRLs that form a strong front signature
- Bold trapezoidal air dam with tasteful chrome accents
- Electrically sliding doors and a Z-shaped chrome window trim that adds movement
- 19-inch alloy wheels with self-healing ContiSeal tyres
- At the rear, connected LED tail-lamps, roof spoiler with stop lamp, and more chrome—everything feels intentionally upscale
The M9 doesn’t try to be aggressive—it simply makes a statement with presence and precision.
Interior – Lounge Class, Three Rows Deep
Step inside, and you’ll think you entered a luxury aircraft cabin. The MG M9’s interior is where it really separates itself:
- Cognac brown leather and suede throughout the cabin
- A floating center console adds modernity and frees up space
- 12.3-inch infotainment display + 7-inch digital cluster
- Two-spoke steering wheel enhances the clean, EV-focused aesthetic
But the real magic lies in the second row:
- Captain seats with heating, cooling, massage, and reclining ottomans
- Touchscreens on seatbacks for personal entertainment and controls
- Boss mode lets the rear occupant slide the front passenger seat forward
- 64-color ambient lighting, sunshades, and dual sunroofs
The third row isn’t left behind either, offering:
- Space for three passengers
- Dedicated AC vents, USB-A ports, and comfortable under-thigh support
Boot space is a massive 945 litres, expandable to 1,720 litres, and there’s also a 55-litre frunk.
Tech & Safety – Smart, Safe, and Savvy
The MG M9 is loaded to the roof with high-end tech, including:
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Digital IRVM, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof
- 13-speaker JBL audio system, wireless charging, 360° camera
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) power sharing
On the safety front:
- 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, TPMS, ESC, and front & rear disc brakes
- 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and Australian NCAP
Whether it’s daily drives or luxury travel, the M9 brings absolute peace of mind.
Practicality & Performance – Power with Purpose
The MG M9 is powered by a 90kWh NMC battery, paired with a 245hp, 350Nm front-mounted motor. Its EV credentials are not just solid—they’re strong:
- 548km claimed range (based on internal MG testing)
- 160kW DC fast charger: 0-100% in 90 minutes
- 11kW AC charger: Full charge in 10 hours
This makes it one of the most long-range electric vehicles available in India. Pair that with an ultra-quiet ride, ample power, and city-friendly driving manners, and the M9 becomes more than just a premium MPV—it becomes a daily EV solution.
Positioning – Between Two Giants, Yet In a Class of Its Own
Here’s how the MG M9 stacks up in the Indian luxury MPV space:
|Model
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Fuel Type
|USP
|Kia Carnival
|₹63.91 lakh
|Diesel
|Spacious, value-for-money luxury
|MG M9
|₹70 lakh (est.)
|Electric
|First all-electric MPV, unmatched comfort
|Toyota Vellfire
|₹1.22–1.33 crore
|Hybrid
|Premium features, hybrid efficiency
The M9’s smart pricing gives it a massive edge—it undercuts the Vellfire by over ₹50 lakh while offering better EV tech and competitive luxury. It also appeals to eco-conscious buyers who want to move beyond ICE and hybrid models.
Conclusion – A New Chapter in Premium Mobility
The MG M9 isn’t just a car—it’s a movement. A movement toward responsible luxury, electrified comfort, and cutting-edge innovation. From its futuristic exterior to its private jet-style interiors, from segment-first features to long-range EV credentials, it delivers where it matters most.
Come July 21, MG will not only launch a new model—they will launch a new segment in the Indian auto industry.
So if you’ve been waiting for an electric luxury people-mover that doesn’t compromise on space, features, or sophistication, the MG M9 could be the only name you need to remember.