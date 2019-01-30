Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab Owners Can Get the D-Serve Scheme till March 31, 2019

Isuzu has been offering the D-Serve scheme with its D-Max pickup truck. This service has been extended to the regular cab variant of this vehicle as well and buyers can benefit from this scheme until the 31st of March of 2019. With this scheme, buyers can reduce their cost of maintenance by quite some margin, bringing up the value proposition of this vehicle. The prices of the regular cab model of the D-Max start from INR 6.86 Lakh, ex-showroom. This versatile pickup truck is offered with a heavy duty 2.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine which generates 132 hp and a twisting force of 320 Nm.

As a part of this D-Serve scheme, customers will get free periodic maintenance for a period of 3 years or 1 Lakh km, whichever comes early. This package will also include PMS parts, lubricants, related labour costs and certain wear & tear items. However, any accidental damage and repairs will not be covered in this scheme. For further information on this scheme, one may walk into any one of the 44 Isuzu dealerships present across the country. To locate your nearest dealer, you may use the dealer section on the official website of Isuzu.

The ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab, a single cabin Pick-up, is a tough, powerful and reliable workhorse that is globally known for its performance and life-long durability. Available in both flat deck and cab-chassis variants, the car can be customised to meet the requirements of any application. The flat deck variant can be used to meet a wide range of applications in commercial transportation, while the Cab-chassis variant is an ideal choice to build reefer containers for cold chain transport applications. The Cab-chassis variant can also be customized for special purpose applications in the logistics and allied businesses. With the additional benefit from this D-Serve scheme, the D-max now offers great value for money and is an option suitable for commercial use.